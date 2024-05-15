‘Cross’ trailer, release date, cast, and more

Amazon’s Prime Video is gearing up to release Cross, a new crime-thriller series based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross novels. The series stars Aldis Hodge as the titular detective and forensic psychologist.

Cross is the brainchild of Ben Watkins, known for his work on Burn Notice. Watkins serves as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer, bringing his seasoned experience crafting compelling crime narratives to the table. The series is produced by Amazon’s MGM Studios in collaboration with Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the same teams that have delivered hits like Reacher and Jack Ryan. Suffice it to say there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming show.

Cross is shaping to be a must-watch for crime thrillers and detective stories fans. With a stellar cast, a seasoned creative team, and the backing of Amazon’s Prime Video, the series aims to redefine the genre while staying true to the essence of James Patterson’s beloved character.

What’s the plot of Cross?

Cross delves into Alex Cross’s complex life as he navigates the murky waters of crime in Washington, D.C. Known for his sharp mind and psychological prowess, Cross is not just a detective; he’s a psychologist who can get into the minds of criminals. Because of that, the show is expected to explore deep themes of morality, power, and justice, providing a fresh narrative that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Who’s in the Cross cast?

Image via Prime Video

Aldis Hodge leads the cast as Alex Cross. The star has already shown his dynamic range in roles from Leverage to The Invisible Man. Hodge’s ability to convey deep emotional and intellectual layers makes him the perfect fit for the complex detective. Alongside Hodge, the series features Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson, Cross’s close friend and partner. The charismatic Mustafa is known for his role in Shadowhunters. Supporting them are seasoned actors like Juanita Jennings (Star) and Jennifer Wigmore (Y: The Last Man).

Is there a trailer for Cross?

Prime Video has already tantalized fans with a gripping teaser trailer showcasing Hodge’s portrayal of Cross. The trailer follows Cross as he investigates gloomy crime scenes and engages in dangerous mind games when interviewing criminals. Furthermore, the trailer also sets the tone for what viewers should expect from the series. It hints at the high stakes and psychological depth that will be central to the show.

While an exact release date for Cross has yet to be announced, Prime Video has indicated that the series is expected to premiere later this year. The anticipation is high, especially since the show has already been renewed for a second season, signaling Prime Video’s confidence in its success.

