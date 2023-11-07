How to read all ‘Alex Cross’ books in order

There are so many Alex Cross books in the series by James Patterson that now that it’s difficult to keep track, especially when you factor in novel titles being similar in name. This is why a chronological list is extremely helpful for new or continuing readers of the franchise, and luckily, we’ve got you covered in that particular department.

Whether you are a beginner to the crime-solving series or a veteran who just needs a refresher, we think you’ll find this list quick, convenient, and helpful. It’s also just great to see how James Patterson’s signature book series has progressed throughout the years.

All James Patterson’s Alex Cross books in chronological order

Image via Lionsgate

Starting in 1993, thirty years ago, James Patterson published the first book in the Alex Cross series titled Along Came a Spider. Since then, he has released a book for the series nearly every year (sometimes even doing it twice annually). This has resulted in a sizeable list, which we’ve outlined in order of their release date and in intended their reading sequence (which are one in the same):

Along Came a Spider (1993)

Kiss the Girls (1994)

Jack and Jill (1996)

Cat & Mouse (1997)

Pop Goes the Weasel (1999)

Roses Are Red (2000)

Violets Are Blue (2001)

Four Blind Mice (2002)

The Big Bad Wolf (2001)

London Bridges (2004)

Mary, Mary (2005)

Cross (2006)

Double Cross (2007)

Cross Country (2008)

I, Alex Cross (2009)

Cross Fire (2010)

Kill Alex Cross (2011)

Alex Cross, Run (2013)

Cross My Heart (2013)

Hope to Die (2014)

Cross Justice (2013)

Cross the Line (2016)

Cross Kill (2016)

Detective Cross (2017)

The People vs. Alex Cross (2017)

Target: Alex Cross (2018)

Criss Cross (2019)

Deadly Cross (2020)

Fear No Evil (2021)

Triple Cross (2022)

Cross Down (2023)

Alex Cross Must Die (2023)

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to pick up that Kindle and get to reading.