How to read all the Martin Walker ‘Bruno’ books in order

Many fans of author Martin Walker books are charmed by the adventures of the competent head of police in France, the fictional Bruno. Here’s how you can appropriately dive into the mystery-thriller series set in small town France.

Benoît Courrèges, usually simply called Bruno in the books, is the police chief of St. Denis, a small in the South of France. He solves crimes, ranging from arson to murder (though it’s usually murder). There are over 15 books in the long-running series of novels by Martin Walker. For this reason, it can be intimidating for new readers to begin the series. But don’t fear! We have a full list ready to aid you in reading the books.

How to chronologically read all Bruno, Chief of Police books by Martin Walker

Walker’s novels in the Bruno, Chief of Police serials have run in publication from 2008 to the present. This means there are a lot of books in the series. We’ve laid out all of the books in both their publication and intended reading order (which are one and the same). Here’s the order in which you should read the Bruno series of books by Martin Walker: