How to read all John Grisham books in order

Nobody does legal thrillers like John Grisham, but he sure has done a lot.

Superstar author John Grisham has been publishing bestselling crime and mystery books for well over three decades now, and in that time the former lawyer has pumped out an incredible amount of content — including many outside of his usual genre. A number of his stories have also been adapted into TV shows and movies, most notably his 1993 smash hit The Firm, which starred A-lister Tom Cruise.

If you’ve watched something based on one of Grisham’s novels, or like some of his writing and want to comb through it all but don’t know where to start, then below is a list of all John Grisham books in order — organized via the series they’re a part of.

Jack Brigance series

A Time to Kill (1989)

A tale of race, violence, and fear set in small-town Mississipi, this stunning debut showed us Grisham’s writing chops. Jack Brigance is the inexperienced lawyer who is sent into a courtroom cauldron, surrounded by a media circus.

Sycamore Row (2013)

When a wealthy old white man dies mysteriously and leaves everything to his poor, black maid, Brigance is once again called into a case that seems to only deliver more questions than answers.

A Time for Mercy (2020)

A timely book about police corruption and the criminal nature of those who are supposed to enforce the law. This time, Brigance is tasked with defending a cop-killer who was acting to save his mother from further abuse.

Sparring Partners (2022)

Technically a novella, but as it includes Brigance it goes on the list. Sparring Partners is a great little read that you could go through in a night.

Mitch McDeere series

The Firm (1991)

Sparkling young graduate Mitch McDeere takes what seems to be a dream job at a small but wealthy firm, only to realize that his clients aren’t exactly all above board. The Firm was Grisham’s first smash hit, and was adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise.

The Exchange (2023)

Over a decade after his experiences in The Firm, McDeere finds himself at the center of a global conspiracy that will only mean danger for him and those he loves.

Standalone Novels

The Pelican Brief (1992)

When whip-smart student Darby Shaw draws up a legal brief that shows how judges might be murdered for political reasons, she thinks it’s just a fun mental exercise. Then the first justice is murdered. Later adapted into a box office hit starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington.

The Client (1993)

When a small child becomes the most important person in the murder investigation of a dead senator, young lawyer Reggie Love realizes she needs to step in to make sure justice is served. Susan Sarandon and Tommy Lee Jones starred in a movie adaptation.

The Chamber (1994)

Decades after a bombing that killed two young Jewish boys, ex-KKK member Sam is finally about to be killed by the state. However, a new lawyer with a personal connection to the case tries to make sure that doesn’t happen. Gene Hackman was one of many stars who were involved in the film based on this book.

The Rainmaker (1995)

The evils of the American healthcare system aren’t really in doubt, but back in the 1990s they weren’t quite as pronounced. Yet, in this book about a pretty evil insurance company who withhold vital treatment, Grisham delves into these issues and more. Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, and Claire Danes starred in the 1997 adaptation.

The Runaway Jury (1996)

Another vintage Grisham turned into a Gene Hackman film (alongside Dustin Hoffman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz), this thriller follows the tale of a jury displaying some strange behavior during an important case against a tobacco company.

The Partner (1997)

Grisham branched out into international crime with this thrilling mystery about a former lawyer who steals millions from his firm and spends years on the run, while the wealthy company chase him.

The Street Lawyer (1998)

A devastating hostage situation leads to a lawyer looking into his city’s homeless problem, only to unearth some horrific secrets.

The Testament (1999)

Although one of its characters is a legal person, Grisham pushes the boat out here to brilliant effect in this book that blends legal drama with adventure.

The Bretheren (2000)

Three corrupt judges have struck gold during their stay in prison, operating a lucrative mail scam. However, one day they hit the wrong target, and suddenly it’s not just their freedom at stake.

A Painted House (2001)

A rare non-crime, non-thriller book from the prolific author sees Grisham tell the story of farmers struggling to make a living in rural Arkansas.

Skipping Christmas (2001)

Another non-crime effort, this Christmas comedy about a couple trying to avoid the mass of festivities was adapted into Christmas With the Kranks (2004), which starred Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Summons (2002)

After his well respected, ex-judge father dies, an unhappy law teacher uncovers a secret that could rock the city which he grew up in, and in which his father is a living legend.

The King of Torts (2003)

A young lawyer uncovers a conspiracy involving a pharmaceutical giant, the local homeless, and a miracle drug with a deadly side-effect.

Bleachers (2003)

Another out of genre book from Grisham, Bleachers covers the story of a legendary former football coach and one of the players he had a tumultuous relationship with.

The Last Juror (2004)

After an alleged murderer is released from prison, the jurors who convicted him begin to be knocked off, one by one. However, this might not just be a simple case of revenge.

The Broker (2005)

A shady former lawyer receives a government pardon, and is sent to Italy to supposedly live out the rest of his life. But the CIA have let everyone know where he is, and are now waiting to find out who will kill him first.

Playing for Pizza (2007)

This is another sports book, so crime lovers can skip it. The novel follows the story of a struggling NFL player who moves to Italy to play in their league.

The Appeal (2008)

A chemical company who caused a health emergency finally see justice in court, but a scheme to see them place an insider on the state supreme court means they may escape sanction after all.

The Associate (2009)

A hotshot lawyer is blackmailed into taking a role at a prestigious New York firm so that he can steal their secrets for rival lawyers looking for an edge.

The Confession (2010)

When a murderer who watched someone else take the fall for his crime is facing death thanks to a brain tumor, he decides to come clean. The courts don’t care, but the killer is determined to see the innocent set free.

The Litigators (2011)

A big shot lawyer loses it all thanks to a temper tantrum. He finds himself at a smaller law firm and realizes he can be a force for good in the world.

Calico Joe (2012)

This quasi-historical baseball novel is a decent read, but not if you’re looking for Grisham’s usual.

The Racketeer (2012)

When a judge turns up dead in mysterious circumstances, an imprisoned lawyer seems to be the only one who has an inkling why.

Gray Mountain (2014)

When a city lawyer heads to a remote mountain region in the Appalachian range, she finds out what it means to practice in coal country.

The Rooster Bar (2017)

A team of poor law students delve into the world of the crooked hedge fund manager who lent them their student loans and owns the university they’re studying in.

The Reckoning (2018)

A pillar of the community kills a man in cold blood, giving no reason why. But was that violence always bubbling under the surface?

The Guardians (2019)

A black man on death row thanks to flimsy evidence is given one last chance at freedom, but the men who framed him in the first place aren’t too happy about it.

Sooley (2021)

This basketball drama is another sport novel from Grisham. An engaging read, even without legal suspense.

The Boys from Biloxi (2022)

Grisham’s latest crime effort is a bit more literary, telling the tale of two childhood friends who end up on the opposite sides of the law, beginning in the sixties and stretching up to the present day.

Non-fiction Books

The Innocent Man: Murder and Justice in a Small Town (2006)

This true crime book about a former baseball player turned potential rapist and murderer was later adapted into a Netflix series.

Rogue Lawyer series

Rogue Lawyer (2015) + “Partners” (2016)

A lawyer who usually takes on the toughest cases finds himself in too deep when he has to defend a man accused of abducting the missing police chief’s daughter.

The short story “Partners” follows the same lawyer as he defends a drug mule.

Short stories collections

Ford County (2009)

This collection has seven great, intriguing legal thriller shorts.

The Whistler series

“Witness to a Trial” (2016)

This short story introduces us to the world of The Whistler with its focus on a trail that’s both a judge and lawyer’s first.

The Whistler (2016)

When a lawyer defends a whistle blower, she finds many people are willing to do anything to make sure the secrets being revealed don’t get out.

The Judge’s List (2021)

Could a judge be a serial killer? As the evidence mounts up, a horrifying realization hits a lawyer who was on the edge of a career change.

Theodore Boone series (YA novels)

Theodore Boone is a teen lawyer who uses his impressive legal mind to help solve crimes. The books are as follows:

Theodore Boone: Kid Lawyer (2010)

Theodore Boone: The Abduction (2011)

Theodore Boone: The Accused (2012)

Theodore Boone: The Activist (2013)

Theodore Boone: The Fugitive (2015)

Theodore Boone: The Scandal (2016)

Theodore Boone: The Accomplice (2019)

Camino Island series

Camino Island (2017)

This crime thriller doesn’t have Grisham’s usual legal bent, but it’s still a gripping whodunnit that will have you hooked.

Camino Winds (2020)

Another gripping crime mystery that takes place on the idyllic Floridian island with a nasty habit of having some not so idyllic deaths.