Why was Harry recast on ‘911’?

As season 7 of 911 approaches its end, we can confidently say it’s been a powerful season. Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) went on a horrifying honeymoon cruise (and not because of seasickness or talking to the same people every day). Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) messed up his personal life. And an important character was also recast.

Marcanthonee Reis played Harry Grant, Athena’s son, from seasons 1 to 6 of 911. When Harry appeared in a season 7 episode, he was played by a different actor. Here’s the reason why.

The reason Harry was recast on 911

According to TV Line, Marcanthonee Reis didn’t want to play Harry on 911 anymore. Elijah M. Cooper portrayed Athena’s son in season 7 and it’s possible he will continue to play this role in the future.

When Harry returned in season 7, episode 4, “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered,” (which is also the episode when Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) and Buck (Oliver Stark) kiss), he appeared at Athena and Bobby’s house early one morning. While there, Harry recounted an altercation between himself and a convenience store owner, which ultimately led to assaulting the store owner. After deliberating with his mom, Harry turned himself in to the LAPD and is served community service.

As Minear explained to TVLine, the casting change felt significant because Athena was concerned about her child. He said, “It felt like an organic way to introduce this new Harry into a story where Athena is saying, ‘I look at my kid, he’s grown so much and I kind of don’t recognize him.’” Minear added that Reis “was just ready to do something new” and while he liked the Harry season 7 plotline, he decided not to come back.

Harry’s last 911 appearance was in season 5, and two seasons later, it’s clear that he hadn’t returned home in a long time. Considering how much Athena cares about her family, this is definitely a heartbreaking but unfortunately realistic portrayal of life after divorce.

Harry’s 911 character arc, explained

Harry being recast in season 7 of 911 was such big news because of the impact the character has made on the ABC procedural. In season 6, fans found out that Harry moved to Miami to live with his father Michael (Rockmund Dunbar) and David Hale (La Monde Byrd).

While at first, Harry didn’t have a major role on 911 beyond being Athena and Michael’s son, he is often the subject of some plotlines that allow the procedural to deal with societal topics. In episode 5 called “Rage,” Michael drives his and Athena’s children Harry and May when a police officer pulls them over and almost shoots Harry. Athena is, of course, distraught. Later in the episode, she talks to him about his offensive actions. While 911 can feel wildly unrealistic at times, this storyline was all about the disturbing reality of racial profiling.

Harry’s season 7 plotline was also significant because Athena and Michael almost lost him in the season 5 episode “Desperate Times” when Jeffrey Hudson (Noah Bean) abducted Harry in order to hurt Athena. Harry understandably has a tough time moving on from this incident. This proves that while 911 can be melodramatic, the show also treats its characters carefully and has a lot to say about the terrible aftermath of the cases it portrays.

