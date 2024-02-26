Is there a ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ season 4 release date?

Season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost couldn’t get here any sooner. The third season of the Starz original series left more than a few cliffhangers. Moreover, as control is continuously shifting hands, Tariq is still in the habit of biting off more than he can chew.

As fans gear up for yet another season of the acclaimed spin-off to Power, the release date remains unknown to the public. However, there’s a bit of information to hold on to in the meantime.

Who’s returning?

Saxe (Shane Johnson) and Lorenzo (Berto Colon) were the only characters to die in the previous season, so the main cast is expected to remain nearly the same as in the last season. Michael Rainey Jr. will undoubtedly return as Tariq St. Patrick, as well as Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, and Woody McClain as Cane Tejada. Supporting them remains Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada. Method Man will also make a stellar return.

Adding depth to the narrative are recurring characters brought to life by Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Kyle Vincent Terry as Obi, and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Ron Samuel Jenkins, enriching the unfolding drama with their compelling performances. Excitingly, the series’ renewal announcement revealed that the Hollywood veteran, Michael Ealy, will be joining the cast. Ealy is set to appear as Detective Don Carter, a passionate NYPD officer whose life takes a dramatic turn after his wife becomes a victim of gang violence, propelling him towards leading an elite anti-drug task force.

What to expect from Power Book II: Ghost season 4

As season 3 progressed, Tariq found himself in a precarious situation where he had to forge alliances with former enemies in order to avoid catastrophe. Meanwhile, Monet seized the opportunity to bolster her authority within the family business, and tightened her grip over the Tejada children. She targeted Lorenzo in order to weaken and destabilize the Tejada clan, but ended up risking not only her safety, but also that of her family in the process.

This was subsequently followed by the attempted assassination of Monet by the Tejada children and Tariq, adding fuel to the fire coming in the upcoming season. With power dynamics shifting, the question of who will emerge victorious becomes increasingly murky, especially as all factions are still in the race to become Noma’s New York distributor. The introduction of Detective Carter also hints at fresh dynamics and challenges for Tariq and his allies.

Furthermore, there are other unresolved plot threads from previous seasons, particularly the fallout from Lorenzo’s death. However, at the center of it all is Tariq and his constant struggle to evade the same fate that befell his father, even though he finds himself inching closer to ending up the same way Ghost did.

When will season 4 arrive?

The series was renewed on Jan. 30, 2023, while the previous season was still on air. Kathryn Busby, the president of original programming at Starz, explained that the decision to renew was an easy one to make. The character Tariq’s journey is still a ways to go, and the show’s compelling narrative has attracted a lot of consistent engagement from the audience.

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is most likely to premiere in late May, or early June of 2024 however. Production commenced on Jan. 21, 2023, and wrapped up on July 13, 2023, ensuring fans can anticipate another riveting installment.