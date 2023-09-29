How to watch all ‘Power’ shows and spin-offs in order

Those who love crime TV shows are likely familiar with the Power franchise, one of Starz’s best series — and one with a fair share of accolades to its name. This fictional universe sparked thanks to the success of its original show (also simply titled Power), which ran for six seasons between 2014 and 2020 before reaching its conclusion. While that closed the book on the show, it opened the door to a much bigger story.

Considering there was still some story left to be told, shortly after Power‘s end, the franchise’s creator — Courtney A. Kemp — dove headfirst into a sequel project, Power Book II: Ghost. This became the first of three spin-off shows set in the Power universe, which Starz wasted no time in ordering.

All that said, those diving into the Power universe for the first time should be warned that the shows’ release and chronological orders do not match, as one of the spin-offs is actually a sequel. With that in mind, here is the proper order in which to enjoy the franchise.

All Power installments in chronological order

Power, of course, is the series that started it all. Here, audiences see the rise and eventual fall of James “Ghost” St. Patrick over the course of the show’s run. Directly after the series ended was Power Book II: Ghost, the aforementioned spinoff series centering around Tariq, Ghost’s troubled son who makes a name for himself. Power Book III: Raising Kanan also followed, but as a prequel series that showed fans how Kanan, Ghost’s future rival came to be. And then there was Power Book IV: Force, another spinoff that features Tommy Egan, the former Ghost ally who searches for greener pastures away from his old stomping grounds of New York City.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021-2022)

Power (2014-2020)

Power Book II: Ghost (2020-present)

Power Book IV: Force (2022-present)

A fourth spin-off focused on Rashad Tate, Power Book V: Influence, was announced but unfortunately ended up being canceled in 2022, to fans’ disappointment. While Influence would have certainly been a welcomed addition to the franchise, there is already plenty of content for viewers to pore through, as each of the installments released has multiple seasons to enjoy. In fact, two of the spin-offs are still in the process of being aired, meaning fans will have no shortage of episodes to enjoy.

All installments of the Power franchise can be streamed on Starz.