A hit 6-season crime thriller is the latest longtime resident of the Netflix library gearing up to bid farewell next month

The ideal scenario for Netflix is that one day its entire content library will be filled with nothing but in-house exclusives, but unless the streaming service ramps up its output to an insane degree, that won’t be happening for a long time. That being said, several notable legacy titles have been gearing up to say goodbye, and all six seasons of Power have been designated as the latest.

Of course, the Starz original isn’t available to subscribers in the United States, but there are nonetheless plenty of viewers dotted across the world who’ve relied on Netflix as their only source to revisit the 63-episode crime thriller in its entirety, seeing as the show was first added to the platform all the way back in 2016 when it first premiered in many overseas markets.

Image via Starz

As of August 26, though, Power will no longer be available on Netflix anywhere on the planet, and it remains to be seen if Starz has another deal lined up, or if it’ll simply be cursed to roam on-demand purgatory like so many recent film and television titles have been forced to do against their will.

If Power is on your watch-list and you don’t dwell Stateside, then you’d best get a move on and binge your way through it as fast as possible, because the clock is already ticking. It may not be the greatest or most widely-acclaimed episodic crime story the world has ever seen, but the fact it drew in a big enough audience to carry on for six seasons before being afforded the opportunity to end on its own terms is a surefire sign of immense popularity, especially with Netflix opening the doors for its international expansion.