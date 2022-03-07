Former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston was recently asked if there are any Doctors he wouldn’t mind sharing the screen with, but the Ninth replied by saying that he’s “never been a fan of multi-Doctor stories.”

Eccleston recently appeared for a panel at the 2022 Supanova comic-con in Melbourne, talking about his time on Doctor Who and whether he’d consider returning for a multi-Doctor story down the line.

“When I worked on the series, I had really strong ideas about what works and what doesn’t. And I always think that multi-Doctor stories are a bit of a cash-in, and a bit of exploitation. Creatively, they never worked for me. I looked at the script for the 50th anniversary and I felt as soon as I said I wasn’t doing it got better because, well, if I’m not in it, it’s better.”

Well, that certainly throws a wrench in any potential plans to bring back former Doctors for the 60th anniversary special, as the rumor mill has recently suggested.

The Leftovers star concluded his answer by saying that he’d return if they got him back “on his own.”

“The Ninth Doctor, in particular, is a one-man band. Definitely. So he doesn’t work with other Doctors. If you want me back, you’d get me on my own.”

Eccleston has certainly come a long way from his days of blasting the BBC for the allegedly terrible way they treated him. In fact, he once told the media he’d return to Doctor Who only “when hell freezes over.”

Well, it appears the actor is willing to reprise his role as the Ninth in live-action again, but only if the show’s next EP writes a story exclusively for him.