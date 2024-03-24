Does ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ star Kim Mattina want to return to reality TV?

Kim Mattina is one of the most notable personalities coming out of Deal or No Deal Island. And if given the chance, would the 63-year-old lend her villainous ways to another reality television show?

We got it all from Kim during her four-episode stint on NBC’s newest competition series — manipulation, cut-throat decision-making, and a feud with Deal or No Deal Island’s biggest star, Survivor legend “Boston Rob” Mariano. Kim delivered hilarious and brash sound bites in confessionals, and her palpable desire for wanting to be on reality TV shined.

But, unfortunately for Kim, her time in the limelight was derailed in episode 4, which aired on March 18, 2024. Kim, Boston Rob, and his allies duked it out for a few episodes, but it was the “Robfather” who had the last laugh. After making a good deal with the Banker in The Temple at the end of the episode, Boston Rob sent Kim back to Arizona.

But, during her exit interview with NBC, Kim said she’d jump at another opportunity to be on a different show. Specifically, she said it’d be “incredible” to take part in Peacock’s The Traitors US. And considering Kim hasn’t shied away from taking on the role of villain, she also said she was eyeing E!’s House of Villains — even though she may not be cut out for it. “I’m probably too soft for House of Villains,” she said. “I’d have to go in taking something to keep my emotions down.”

Regardless, if Deal or No Deal Island’s inaugural season was the last we saw of Kim, she definitely has it in her to live her dream, even if Boston Rob cut it short once.