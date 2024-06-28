Does Dexter ever get caught?

Hiding in plain sight — the main protagonist of Dexter mastered serial killing and not getting caught. But, did Dexter Morgan eventually indulge in his dark desire too frequently and land himself behind bars? In this article, we’ll look at both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, which means spoilers for both series are incoming.

Recommended Videos

Michael C. Hall put on a masterclass portraying the Miami Metro Police Department’s blood splatter analyst in eight seasons of the show’s original iteration, as well as 2021’s New Blood spin-off mini-series. Through his bone-chilling narration and on-screen executions of foul criminals, Dexter ascended to root-worthy anti-hero right when the franchise debuted in 2006. Because of that, the drama of Dexter potentially being caught by his co-workers was immensely gripping during its seven-year run.

But, he made it through all 96 episodes without being locked up as the “Bay Harbour Butcher.” Season 8 ended with Dexter faking his death, and his obituary celebrated him as a respected member of the police department.

However, there were some close calls. In season 2, Sergeant James Doakes caught Dexter red-handed, and for a second it seemed like the protagonist’s days as a murderous vigilante were over. But, through fisticuffs and a crazed ex-girlfriend, Doakes was captured and killed while Dexter warded off the moniker.

Things came to a head in season 7 when Captain Maria LaGuerta secretly reopened the case to clear her former partner’s name. Following a bevy of leads, LaGuerta eventually discovered Dexter was the man wielding the knife. But, before LaGuerta could arrest Dexter in a shipping container, Dexter’s sister, Lieutenant Debra Morgan, shot and killed her boss.

So, Dexter road off into the sunset — well, actually he drove his boat into a hurricane — to wrap the first series. But, his past finally caught up to him in New Blood.

The series centered on Dexter and his son, Harrison Morgan, reconnecting in Iron Lake, New York, 10 years after the former’s presumed death. Harrison sought out Dexter, who had been living a small-town, murder-free life under the pseudonym Jim Lindsay.

The 10 episodes built toward Dexter’s ultimate demise as he got back to his ways and even roped in Harrison, who had shown dark tendencies as well. The finale reached a boiling point after Dexter’s girlfriend and chief of police, Angela Bishop, connected evidence from recent Iron Lake crimes to the Bay Harbour Butcher’s slaughterings. She clocked her long-term boyfriend as the infamous serial killer, and she ultimately arrested Dexter.

She strengthened her case by calling Dexter’s old friend and co-worker, Captain Angel Batista, who said he’d make his way to Iron Lake with LaGuerta’s Bay Harbour Butcher dossier. Although most of the evidence was circumstantial, it appeared like Dexter was finally going to meet the electric chair. But, before he found himself in a courtroom, he escaped custody and was shot and killed by Harrison.

As of right now, we don’t know what happened to the Bay Harbour Butcher case after Dexter’s death. Was he officially linked to the serial killings in Miami and Iron Lake? Maybe we’ll learn more in a future spin-off.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy