Does Eugene die in ‘The Walking Dead?’ Eugene Porter’s fate, explained

Amongst the assortment of intriguing characters introduced in AMC’s apocalypse thriller The Walking Dead, it’s certainly difficult to argue with the idea that Eugene is one of the most overlooked characters crafted in the narrative. Introduced in the series alongside fan favorites Abraham and Rosita, the series’ devoted fanbase was interested to learn that Eugene Porter was an acclaimed scientist who was on his way to Washington D.C. to assist with putting an end to the zombie-esque outbreak. However, it was soon revealed that Eugene had been lying all along out of fear of being in the apocalypse alone.

Despite his dishonesty, Eugene proved to be an instrumental character who possessed a strong lineup of redeeming qualities — which were noticed and appreciated by villain Negan after Rick’s group in Alexandria failed to recognize these traits. As a result, Eugene joined Negan’s group and became a formidable baddie, although an alliance with Rosita would later change all of that.

Through his ups and downs, there’s no denying that Eugene became a significant character in regards to the overall story due to his impact on other characters — but did he live to see his own story play out?

Does Eugene die in The Walking Dead TV series?

Image via AMC

Despite a plethora of close calls, Eugene does not die in the 11th season of the smash-hit series. Instead, Eugene goes on to marry a beautiful woman and begins a family in the Commonwealth at the end of the show. So for all of his lies and shortcomings, Eugene proved that happiness can still be achieved with hard work and plenty of redemption.

Does Eugene die in The Walking Dead comics?

Image via AMC

Much like his television counterpart, Eugene is still alive and well during the Walking Dead comics. However, that’s not to say that the comic version of Eugene doesn’t suffer through some serious hardships and considerable obstacles. In actuality, the comics include Eugene and Rosita becoming a couple and Rosita getting pregnant, although members of The Whisperers eventually kill Rosita and her unborn child — which obviously leaves Eugene distraught.