Does Fraser leave ‘Below Deck?’

Tensions rose on the latest episode of Below Deck between the show’s stars, Fraser Olender and Captain Sandy Yawn, so much so that many believed that the England native left the show altogether.

For context, the heated exchange between the pair took place on the hit Bravo series on Feb. 6, after Captain Sandy overheard Olender and co-workers — including Alissa Humber and Tyler Walker — discussing how the 57-year-old showed favoritism toward other cast members in the deck crew. Captain Sandy responded to those claims by bashing Olender — recently promoted to chief stew — and his leadership skills in front of Humber and Walker. While mentioning Olender and his interior crew members, Captain Sandy reportedly said, according to Us Weekly,

“There’s, like, three of you standing around. The deck crew is doing all this work for the interior. It’s not fair to them. Here’s the thing, there’s three of you and the deck crew are busting their a–, like, taking all the garbage out for you guys constantly.”





Following the remarks, Olender tried defending his co-workers but was immediately met with resistance on Captain Sandy’s end, leaving the issue unresolved. This episode didn’t showcase Olender leaving the series or his job, however, weeks before the tumultuous argument in Below Deck‘s sneak peek trailer for the remaining episodes in season 10, a new cast member named Leigh Ann-Smith was introduced.

Starcasm reports that in the future episodes leading up to Smith’s arrival on the ship, Captain Sandy will “let go of an integral member of the crew.” Even though it is unclear who will be fired from Below Deck, it appears that Olender’s job may not be on the line because he was seen standing next to Hayley De Sola Pinto and Smith at the beginning of the video.

Despite this clue, no other information about Olender and his job’s current status have been released to the public. Below Deck airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on the Bravo network.