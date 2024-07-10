Does Jin die in ‘Lost?’

Jack (Matthew Fox), Kate (Evangeline Lilly), and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) may seem like the main love connection in Lost, but history will remember the true love story of the series. Sun (Yunjin Kim) and Jin (Daniel Dae Kim).

The mystery series pulls a phenomenal hat trick with the couple. After crash landing on the paranormal island, Jin appears to be an unequivocal villain. Controlling of his wife, Jin is married to tradition. Their relationship is so fractured that Sun learned English and kept it a secret from her own husband. But throughout their traumatizing experiences, Jin embarks on one of the best character arcs of the series.

Their time on the island brings them closer as the audience comes to understand exactly how Sun’s doting husband became the detached person we first meet. They are soulmates in the truest sense of the word, which is what makes his death all the more tragic. Roughly every season, Jin and Sun are separated in some way. Be it through searching for rescue or time travel, they are always seeking a way to get back to each other. This results in a climactic final season where the two refuse to leave each other again and make the ultimate sacrifice.

In their final attempt to leave the island, the two are caught in a submarine explosion. As the vessel quickly floods, Sun is trapped by debris and can’t swim out. Even though they have a daughter at home who has never met Jin, he refuses to leave his wife. The two drown together with only a few episodes to go in the last season. Time and time again, the two have fought to be together. Be it societal expectations in the real world or the island constantly keeping them apart. Their final moments together are the ultimate declaration of love for the two beloved characters.

