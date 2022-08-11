Does She-Hulk break the fourth wall in the comics?

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe go back and forth on the practice of characters breaking the fourth wall, but it is a common cinematic device that is often true to the original source material. In a new trailer for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series that is going to be released on Disney+ at the end of the summer, it appears that Jennifer Walters is another character who will be breaking the fourth wall.

In the trailer, we can hear Bruce Banner talking to his cousin about her new abilities and asks if she wants to go back to her old life. Jennifer looks directly at the camera and seems to address the audience, saying “he doesn’t mean that,” while quickly turning away in a sheepish manner, almost as if she is embarrassed that she broke the fourth wall.

Now fans are curious if Jennifer breaks the fourth wall in the comic book series as well, or if it is just in the show.

Does She-Hulk break the fourth wall in her comic book?

Believe it or not, She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters was one of the first characters in Marvel comics to break the fourth wall. The fact that she was doing it in the comics is a big reason why the writers of the show will be incorporating it as part of the show. One of the first times that she appears to break the fourth wall in the comics is in the 1989 Sensational She-Hulk comics.

This is a big one because the writers of the show have expressed their admiration for this particular comic series, as it is what they are going to base a lot of the story on. The first time that she breaks the fourth wall is on the front page when she directly tells fans, “OK, now is your second chance.” She is talking about how the first series of her comics did not do very well in terms of profitability, so this is the next chance that fans have to prove their fandom.

Since she is one of the most common characters to break the fourth wall in the original comics, it is no surprise that she is doing it on the show. Fans can watch the show on Disney+ starting on August 17.