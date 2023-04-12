Does that major character really die in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3, episode 7?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7.

It’s fair to say The Mandalorian season three hasn’t set the Star Wars fandom alight in quite the same way as the previous two runs, but thankfully things are really picking up now the third season is in the home stretch. The penultimate episode just ramped up the drama and the thrills by throwing a ton of connections to the wider lore at the wall as well as seemingly breaking one of the series’ unofficial rules.

As popular as it’s always been, The Mandalorian has come under flak from more bloodthirsty fans for its resistance to killing off any major characters, which some felt put a cap on the stakes — if even Gina Carano’s Cara Dune is still alive out there somewhere, why should we worry about any of the cast? Well, EPs Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni decided to put that belief to the test in “Chapter 23” by killing off a major player in a classic Star Wars self-sacrificial move. Spoilers incoming!

Yes, it’s Paz Vizsla, a character with a vast importance to the mythos who’s been hanging around The Mandalorian since its first season and who’s been a regular this run in particular. So how did Paz die? Well, as they say, this is the way…

How does Paz Vizsla die in ‘Chapter 23: The Spies?’

Image via Disney Plus

First of all, some background. As a member of the House Vizsla — he’s related to Star Wars Rebels anti-antagonist Pre Vizsla and a descendant of Tarre Vizsla, the Jedi Mandalorian who created the Darksaber — Paz is pretty much Mandalorian royalty, although his own bid to wield his ancestor’s weapon didn’t last long (see The Book of Boba Fett). In season three, Paz has earned a lot of love from fans thanks to being a firm ally to both Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze and a father to his foundling son, Ragnar.

In “The Spies,” Paz joins Djarin, Bo-Katan, and the other united Mandalorians as they return to Mandalore and discover the Great Forge. Unfortunately, they are ambushed by Moff Gideon and his Imperial forces. As Din and Kryze lead their party to retreat, Paz bravely remains behind to cover them, even sealing the door behind him. The fearless warrior battles the Praetorian Guards to the last, before his weapon overheats and the combined might of three of the Guards takes him out.

While not 100 percent explicitly stated on screen, the fact that the episode ends with the Guards walking away from his prone body on the ground likely only points to one thing. So, rest in peace, Paz Vizsla. Fans might want to prepare for more death to come in The Mandalorian‘s season three finale.