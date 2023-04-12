This week’s ‘The Mandalorian’ has a fun familial connection to a major sequel trilogy actor

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7

The Mandalorian is slowly establishing how the scattered Imperial remnants reformed into the sequel trilogy’s First Order. The opening scenes of episode seven saw Moff Gideon addressing the other Imperial commanders, some of whom are pinning their hopes on the mysteriously absent Grand Admiral Thrawn.

One key Imperial in attendance was Commandant Brendol Hux, who’s in charge of the ominous-sounding “Project Necromancer”. This involves cloning and is almost certainly how Palpatine eventually returns in The Rise of Skywalker. Brendol Hux is also notable for being the father of sequel trilogy villain Armitage Hux, a general in the First Order.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Armitage is played by Domhnall Gleeson, otherwise known for playing Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. And his Star Wars father? In a fun bit of casting, Brendol is played by Domhnall’s younger brother Brian Gleeson, who’s appeared in Peaky Blinders, Love/Hate and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Armitage Hux is a ten-year-old child at this point in the Star Wars chronology, and will eventually go on to engineer the death of his father and assume a prime position at the top of the First Order command structure.

Whether we ever see any of that on-screen remains to be seen, but we just like that the Gleeson family is picking up a lot of Star Wars credits. Could their father, Banshees of Inisherin, Paddington 2 and In Bruges star Brendon Gleeson be close behind? We hope so!

The Mandalorian season three finale will air on April 19.