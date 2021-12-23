According to THR, the long-awaited return of the five-time Emmy award-winning series, Atlanta, will premiere on FX on March 24, 2022. Almost four years after season two concluded on May 10, 2018, the new season of Atlanta will also stream on Hulu the day after it airs on FX.

“Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “ We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24.”

Donald Glover, otherwise known as rapper Childish Gambino, created the series that follows Earn (Glover) and his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) as they try to navigate the Atlanta rap scene.

Delays to season three started when Glover went on his This Is America tour at the end of 2018, which meant he had no time to write. Balancing his music career, personal life, and multiple other acting gigs also hit the project with delays. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit which meant new challenges arose when filming.

What’s even more difficult is trying to film around the schedules of so many stars such as Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield. Beetz was keeping busy on huge projects such as Deadpool 2, and The Joker, while Stanfield had an equally tight schedule. Since season two, he filmed Knives Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah, the latter of which got him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Atlanta finally overcame these obstacles. With a three-month wait until the season three premiere, there is plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons which are streaming on Hulu.