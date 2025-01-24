‘Don’t deceive yourself, it’s not right’: The ‘Duck Dynasty’ controversy, explained

Amid all the family-oriented reality TV shows of the 2010s, the Robertson family, with their glorious beards and Southern charm, made Duck Dynasty a favorite.

Recommended Videos

Fast-forward to today and the show is gearing up for a reboot, greenlit by A&E, and set to spotlight the next generation of the Robertson family. But the news comes years after the original series faced some serious controversies, the kind that sparked headlines, social media outrage, and countless dinner table debates.

A&E has suspended Phil Robertson from #DuckDynasty for his anti-gay comments: http://t.co/yNdgjrlDTa — E! News (@enews) December 19, 2013

In December 2013, the Robertson family patriarch, Phil Robertson, ignited a firestorm following an interview with GQ. Now known for his unwavering conservative Christian beliefs, Phil went guns blazing while discussing his views on homosexuality. During the interview, he compared same-sex relationships to sins like bestiality and adultery, quoted scriptures, and lamented what he saw as the moral decline of modern society. “Don’t deceive yourself,” he said. “It’s not right.”

For conservative-leaning supporters, Phil’s comments were a display of someone standing firm in their faith, unafraid to challenge Hollywood’s so-called political correctness. But for millions of others, his words were deeply offensive and discriminatory, and ironically, un-Christ-like. LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, including GLAAD, quickly condemned the remarks and called for action.

A&E, the network behind Duck Dynasty, acted swiftly, suspending Phil Robertson indefinitely from the show. At first glance, it seemed like a logical move for a network caught in the crossfire of public outrage. But if A&E hoped to calm the storm, they underestimated the intensity of Duck Dynasty’s fanbase. Viewers rallied behind Phil, framing the suspension as an attack on religious freedom. The hashtag #IStandWithPhil trended on Twitter, and conservative leaders lambasted the network for bowing to what they called a “woke mob.”

Under immense pressure, A&E reversed its decision just nine days later, reinstating Phil Robertson and releasing a carefully worded statement about the “deeply held beliefs” of the family. While the move pacified some fans, it couldn’t prevent the damage. Viewership numbers took a hit, and the show never fully recovered from the controversy. By 2017, Duck Dynasty had wrapped after 11 seasons, its once-meteoric rise brought down by a mix of scandal and fatigue.

The reboot: What’s next for the Robertsons?

Now, nearly a decade after the original series ended, Duck Dynasty is getting a fresh start. A&E announced the reboot in a press release, teasing a new chapter for the Robertson family now called Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The show will reportedly focus on the next generation, highlighting how they’re navigating marriage, parenthood, and the future of their business empire, Duck Commander.

This time around, the spotlight will shift to Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie, along with their six children, who all live on the family’s Louisiana land. Fan-favorite cast members like Uncle Si and Miss Kay are set to return, including Sadie Robertson and her siblings John Luke, Will, Bella, and Rebecca.

Family reveals on podcast that ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson has early stages of Alzheimer’s pic.twitter.com/O97me8e9YY — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2024

However, one notable absence looms over the reboot: Phil Robertson. The family patriarch was not mentioned in A&E’s announcement, and it seems unlikely he’ll make an appearance. You could think of many reasons why his return wouldn’t be in the cards, but it seems rumors point to his health issues. Reports suggest Phil has been battling early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and a blood disorder in recent years.

While the exact date of the premiere is not yet known, sources from the network A&E stipulate that the series will debut on the platform sometime in the summer of 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy