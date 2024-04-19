Is there a ‘Duck Dynasty’ movie?

Duck Dynasty was a phenomenon. The reality show ran from 2012 to 2017 and reached a level of popularity that few A&E releases ever have. Part of the reason it clicked with so many viewers, besides the comedic hi-jinx, was the incredible story of the Robertson family. They went from living in squalid conditions to becoming multimillionaires thanks to the outdoor company Duck Commander.

Phil Robertson, the patriarch and the founder of Duck Commander, was a central part of the reality show, but some viewers wanted a more in-depth look at his life, and the things he went through on his rise to fame. It’s the sort of story reserved for feel-good movies. ‘After all, were it not for Phil’s accomplishments, the Duck Dynasty obsession that viewers had during the 2010s would have never happened.

There isn’t a Duck Dynasty movie, in the sense that it continues the storyline of the show, but there is a movie about Phil Robertson! It did not get the attention that the show did, likely due to the fact that they were made after Duck Dynasty went off the air. Nevertheless, the film provides a fascinating look at Robertson and the empire he created.

The Blind is a 2023 biopic about Phil Robertson

The Blind, also known as The Blind: The True Story of the Robertson Family, was released on September 28, 2023. The film was produced by GND Media Group and while it didn’t receive a traditional theatrical run, it did receive limited distribution through Fathom Events. The Blind detailed the struggles Phil Robertson (Aron von Andrian) went through before finding his path, including his marital struggles with his wife, Marsha Kay Carroway (Amelia Eve) and his missed opportunity to become a football star.

Robertson’s football career at Louisiana Tech is one of the lesser-known chapters of his life. He was the starting quarterback for two seasons on the college team, and his replacement would be future NFL superstar Terry Bradshaw (played by Nick Milone in the film). Robertson was touted as a legitimate talent on the field, but he walked away during his final year of school to pursue hunting full-time. “Playing football was a game,” he told ESPN in 2013. “Hunting was my lifestyle.”

The Blind also details the role that Robertson’s siblings, Si (Aaron Dalla Villa) and Jan (Emily DeForest), played in his life and his eventual rise to fame.

Is The Blind a religious film?

The Blind was largely marketed as a Christian film, which makes sense given Robertson’s strong commitment to faith. The film’s title references the state he claimed to be in before he found God. “When that movie came out, The Blind, which I was for 28 years, I said if we convert one, I will be happy,” Robertson wrote in a Thanksgiving Instagram post.

The film performed well at the box office despite its limited release, grossing $17.3 million, and becoming the highest-grossing domestic theatrical release in Fathom Events history. Robertson’s endorsement of the film no doubt helped. His son, Willie Robertson, was credited as an executive producer on The Blind, and several members of the family participated in the tie-in podcast, The Blind Movie Podcast.

The Blind currently has a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, despite not having an official critic score.

