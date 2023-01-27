Don’t expect ‘Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White to return as his Marvel character in the MCU

Wednesday season two has a major question mark hanging over it right now, following shocking sexual assault allegations being leveled at one of its stars. The Netflix hit has been faced with all sorts of controversy since it arrived last November, but the intense online backlash against actor Percy Hynes White in the wake of the aforementioned accusations is easily the biggest hurdle the Addams Family reboot has yet encountered.

It’s being widely speculated that White may be dropped from the show moving forward, but at the time of writing Netflix has yet to publicly respond to the situation. One thing we can likely be confident of, however, is that Marvel Studios won’t be inviting White to reprise his X-Men role in the MCU anytime soon, even though the universe continues to create stronger ties to Fox’s franchise as the Multiverse Saga develops.

Wednesday was not the first notable TV series based on a popular IP that White was involved in. From 2017-2019, he starred in a lead role in FOX’s The Gifted, set in the X-Men universe. For those who missed it, the series featured Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as Reed and Caitlin Strucker, two parents who have to take their family on the run after their teen children are outed as mutants. Natalie Alyn Lind is older sister Lauren, while White played younger brother Andy.

The Strucker siblings were revealed to be the grandkids of X-Men villains Fenris, the twin children of Avengers: Age of Ultron villain Baron Von Strucker in the comics. That gives White something of a way-in to the MCU if Marvel ever wanted to fold The Gifted into its multiverse, but given the severe hit his reputation has taken of late, it seems safe to assume we won’t be seeing him portray Andy Strucker again.

If Marvel wanted to bring back his co-stars Emma Dumont as Polaris and Jamie Chung as Blink in the X-Men reboot, though, nobody would complain.