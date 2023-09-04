Don’t look now, but Disney might’ve just confirmed reports a Marvel series has changed its name to something nobody likes

A fourth name change would happen if fans had their way.

An upcoming Marvel TV series has an identity crisis, with Disney hinting at additional changes.

Disney’s Chief Brand Officer, Asad Ayaz, responded to a post on X (previously Twitter) about another potential name change for, the series currently known as, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries using a cryptic eyes emoji.

The highly anticipated series, which stars Katheryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, has undergone a carousel of perplexing name changes, leaving confusion in its wake. The WandaVision spinoff started life as Agatha: House of Harkness and was re-christened Agatha: Coven of Chaos for a long time there, before recent reports claimed it was named Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The chaos sown by the three different titles is only matched by the project’s ever-changing release dates.

Fans have been vocal about their frustration with the messiness surrounding what we should now call Darkhold Diaries. They have expressed concerns about whether the name changes might have broader implications for the story’s integrity.

Some fans concluded that the current title implied that the Darkhold grimoire (also known as the Book of the Damned) that vanished in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness might resurface in the TV series. The artifact’s presence in WandaVision led fans to hope for a Scarlet Witch cameo by Elizabeth Olsen in the upcoming series. However, another renaming suggests a potentially different show premise that would rob them of this scenario.

One fan couldn’t resist poking fun at the constant name changes.

Imagine that each episode has a different title for the show. — Kung Fu Cthulhu 💛❤️💙 (@Kung_Fu_Cthulhu) September 4, 2023

Another fan thought there might be a method to the madness.

Imagine in the end we discover that it's all marketing and these are the names of the episodes of the series… pic.twitter.com/gyVHCk5Jwy — This Pirate is a Barbie (@ksfilipe0) September 4, 2023

Another viewer insisted on a title that captured Disney’s flip-flopping approach to the show.

C’mom Asad. You are head of marketing! You KNOW Coven of Chaos is the best title!! 😭 #JusticeForAgathaCovenOfChaos — Chris Del Rey (@ChrisMDelRey) September 4, 2023