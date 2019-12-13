New Dracula Trailer Teases Netflix’s Upcoming Horror Series

Dracula is rising from the grave once again this New Year’s Day, thanks to a new BBC/Netflix co-production. The TV series is the first collaboration from showrunners Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss since Sherlock wrapped in 2017and once more, the pair is bringing a Victorian fictional icon back to life. And you’ll be able to witness the Count’s comeback at the beginning of next month.

It was previously revealed that Dracula would premiere on BBC One on January 1st, with the subsequent two episodes airing the following two nights. Netflix has now revealed though that the entire first season will be ready to watch on their platform from the day after it completes its run on the BBC, January 4th. And to go along with the announcement, a new trailer – seen above – teases the horror that’s in store.

As per the format Sherlock laid out, Dracula will consist of three 90-minute episodes. It’s set to be a more faithful adaptation of the source material than the detective drama was, too, as the show will retain the period setting of Bram Stoker’s novel. However, the USP of this version is that Dracula is very much the hero of his own story, so he’ll be our POV character and not the human heroes, Jonathan and Mina Harker and their friends.

Sherlock Creators Reveal First Look At Their Dracula TV Show 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Danish actor Claes Bang fills the title role, with the cast also including John Heffernan, Morfydd Clark and Sherlock alum Sacha Dhawan. Gatiss is likewise due to play a part, much as he also portrayed Mycroft Holmes in addition to his showrunning duties on Sherlock. More seasons are expected to follow after season 1 wraps up, too.

Dracula 1×01 “The Rules of the Beast” arrives on BBC One this New Year’s Day. For overseas fans, be sure to catch it on Netflix just three days later.