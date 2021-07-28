Dragon Age Show Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

Even though the genre has been experiencing a minor resurgence recently thanks to either the success of Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mortal Kombat and Werewolves Within, a lot of people in Hollywood are still skeptical when it comes to video game adaptations. However, nobody appears to have told Netflix.

The platform has an incredible volume of console-to-screen translations in various stages of production or development, with the Pokémon series just the latest in a never-ending line of announcements. When you think about it, the streamer could end up being single-handedly responsible for turning the oft-derided genre into a viable string of hit properties.

The Witcher is getting an animated feature film prequel and a live-action spinoff, Resident Evil is getting similar treatment, and then you’ve got the likes of Tomb Raider, two Far Cry shows, Splinter Cell, Assassin’s Creed, The Division, Beyond Good and Evil, Sonic Prime, Devil May Cry and more. Now, a new rumor claims that wildly popular fantasy RPG Dragon Age could be next in line.

That’s pretty much the entire extent of the information made available, so it’s all entirely vague and speculative for now, but it does tick that big budget fantasy box Netflix have been so keen to invest in, as well as mining even more video games for content.

The three games in the main Dragon Age saga have sold over 10 million copies, so there’s clearly a huge fanbase there, not to mention the sort of sprawling mythology that lends itself perfectly well to world-building, multiple seasons and long term story arcs. It’s far from a done deal, but nobody would be surprised in the slightest were it to become a reality.