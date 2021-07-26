Pokémon Fans Are Divided Over The Live-Action Netflix Show

In the news that many people have been expecting for a long time, all-conquering Netflix has swooped in to develop a live-action Pokémon series, with Lucifer‘s co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson attached to oversee the project and have a heavy say in the writing process.

You’d think this might have been unanimously received by the fanbase, but that’s not quite the case. Netflix is the world’s biggest streaming service with over 200 million subscribers, a bottomless pit of cash and a huge investment in adapting video game properties for both live-action and animation, while the fans have been crying out for more Pokémon adventures since Detective Pikachu turned out to be a critical and commercial hit that didn’t get a sequel.

And yet, once the news broke that the beloved series was coming to streaming, the reactions have ranged from euphoria to complete ambivalence, and even a little bit of disappointment, as you can see below.

Man, @Henderson_Joe is the perfect person for something like this. https://t.co/nedqVFWXk8 — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) July 26, 2021

One of the few anime/video game properties to have had a successful live action version, so why not? https://t.co/oqt1Q4k5fh — ReturnOfTheMatt (@TheRealMattHunt) July 26, 2021

live action…….. they’re gonna cast real pokémon for this? https://t.co/pNf1txOJaH — rosie (@mindysIahiri) July 26, 2021

I love how all the reactions in the replies are very lukewarm loool "Live action series" plus "Netflix" plus "Pokemon" just sounds like it's doomed to fail. Keeping expectations VERY low. — Caroline✨🏹 (@toasty_coconut) July 26, 2021

I hope the live action Pokemon netflix series looks like this. https://t.co/6CLJwAT9gY — Brian Bear (@BeaPeaBear) July 26, 2021

New Look At Detective Pikachu's Terrifying Take On Mewtwo Revealed 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

"Live Action Pokemon series"



No thank you, please. I'm so tired of live action based on animated series. — ZanbonSen ☆ (@ZanbonSen) July 26, 2021

Variety: A live action Pokémon Netflix series is in development.



My initial thoughts? I can see this working better than the rumored cancelled Zelda series.https://t.co/zDDSpLT0Ir — Stealth (@Stealth40k) July 26, 2021

As much as I enjoyed Detective Pikachu and thought it proved live-action Pokemon can work, I have ZERO faith in Netflix so file this one under extremely skeptical. https://t.co/8vSCCVOc1n — DeoxysPrime (@DeoxysPrime) July 26, 2021

Detective Pikachu was able to pull off live action Pokémon but I highly doubt Netflix is going to be able to do it. It’ll get canceled after one season. — Saul (@saulnipolz) July 26, 2021

Obviously, we’ll have to give Netflix the benefit of the doubt until Pokémon comes together, when all we have to go on so far is the fact it’s happening and there’s precisely one creative talent attached. Between now and whenever the final product arrives, the streamer will have delivered a slew of other console favorites in episodic form, so we’ll have a much better idea of what the overall track record looks like.

For now, though, there’s probably enough reason to be cautiously optimistic that Netflix’s Pokémon will deliver, especially when fantasy has proven to be one of the genres the company have consistently excelled at, and you can bet the boardroom will be throwing a lot of money at this one.