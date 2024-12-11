Drake Bell wants a ‘Drake & Josh’ reboot that’s entirely different to the original series

If you’re a 90s kid then you know who Drake Bell is. The star of Nickelodeon’s hit show Drake & Josh has gone on to have an extremely successful career in entertainment, but he’s still open to returning to his roots if it’s the right story — or perhaps if it’s a different altogether.

Drake & Josh ran for 56 episodes starting in 2004 and concluding in 2007, and was popular enough to spawn a pair of spinoff movies. During that time, it was one of the most popular shows on the children’s entertainment network and something that a whole generation of fans still love today. Alongside Bell, the series also starred Josh Peck, who formed the other half of the titular duo of teenage stepbrothers forced to live together despite being completely different.

When speaking recently on the Beyond the Velvet Rope podcast, Bell expressed his excitement to return to the series and work alongside Peck again, but his vision for a reboot feels less like Drake & Josh and more like Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“I have a really special place in my heart for Drake & Josh and I would love to revisit the character. I’d love to revisit something with Josh, whether it’s a reboot or… my dream is to do something kind of like Curb Your Enthusiasm, where we’re playing ourselves but trying to navigate life today. Maybe I’m trying to get him back together with me, and he’s like, ‘Dude, you’re annoying, get away.’ I don’t know what it is, but I would love to do some kind of Entourage or Curb Your Enthusiasm-type thing with Josh one day.”

We won’t lie, this does sound like a great way to bring the characters back to the screen, but it may not be what Nickelodeon would be interested in. A Curb Your Enthusiasm-style reboot isn’t likely to appeal to the kids of today, however, it may just be what the adults who grew up with the original show are looking for — even though that just won’t fit with Nickelodeon.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a comedy series starring Larry David, the co-creator of Seinfeld, who plays himself in a series of events interacting with other producers, stars, and everyday people parodying his everyday life. The show predates Drake & Josh, first airing in 2000 and concluding with its 12th season earlier this year. It is considered by many to be one of the greatest comedy series ever made.

The idea of rebooting Drake & Josh isn’t outside of the realm of possibility. Several shows from the same era have already been rebooted in recent years, including iCarly, Rugrats, The Fairly OddParents, and more. Even Nickelodeon’s rivals over at Disney have been on the reboot train of late, most recently releasing Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — a reboot of the 2000s show Wizards of Waverly Place starring Selena Gomez.

It seems that Bell is more than eager to reunite with the cast of Drake & Josh for whichever project would allow him to do so, but for what it’s worth, we’re all on board for the idea of a Curb Your Enthusiasm-style reboot of the iconic Nickelodeon show.

Those who want a taste of Curb Your Enthusiasm can stream all 12 seasons on Max right now.

