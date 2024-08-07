‘Drama-free kings’: A ‘Bachelorette’ contestant’s controversial TikTok sparks trouble and throws shade at the pot-stirrers of season 21

The Bachelorette season 21 is getting down to the wire, but that does not mean the drama has subsided whatsoever. As host Jesse Palmer says time and time again, whatever season is currently underway is always deemed “the most dramatic season ever,” but this one might actually take the cake!

One contestant fed up with all of the tension throughout this season is 31-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur, Spencer Conley. Having an explosion during a recent cocktail party — infamously telling his fellow contestants to “shut the f**k up” when Sam Nejad, Thomas Nguyen, Devin Strader, and Sam McKinney were bickering all evening — it is clear that Spencer does not do well with drama as he is still discussing the controversy that took place while filming The Bachelorette season 21, even months after his stint came to a close.

Spencer has used TikTok — where he has amassed nearly 7,000 followers — to poke fun at the drama this season. But a recent video took a personal turn, seemingly calling out certain contestants for their antics.

In a TikTok video where the men transition from their casual clothes to their Rose Ceremony attire, Spencer wrote “Drama-free kings, wya?” While the video was seemingly lighthearted, the only men that the Texas native included alongside him were Jonathon Johnson, Grant Ellis, Dylan Buckor, and Marcus Shoberg, intentionally excluding the pot-stirrers of the season, i.e., Devin Strader, Sam McKinney, and Jeremy Simon. IMO, Jeremy should not be lumped into this group, but perhaps he is more of a manipulator than we see on our screens!

Naturally, the Bachelor Nation fandom laughed at the shade Spencer threw at the show’s castmates and took to the comment section of the post to share their true thoughts:

“THE FAB FIVEEEEEEE” “The way this is so accurate lol” “Omg Spencer you are top tier 😭💗 rooting so hard for you!”

This is not the first time Spencer has spoken out about the drama this season, however, it is his first time indirectly calling out certain individuals on The Bachelorette season 21.

Without naming names, the pet portrait entrepreneur shared a TikTok video last week that included text that reads “Are you tired of the drama this season?” followed by him swiftly spinning around in a circle and exclaiming “Yes!” Not only is this another incident in which Spencer indicated that he is fed up with the tension on The Bachelorette, but it is also a reference to Andrea Carmona from Love Island: USA‘s livestream, which has become a meme on the video-sharing platform. Talk about the reality TV crossover of the century!

Can we expect even more sassy TikTok videos from Spencer Conley as the antics continue? Signs point to yes, but the only way to see them for yourself is to connect with the contestant at @spencer_conley.

Nonetheless, to see if he perseveres through the drama this season and ends up with leading lady Jenn Tran when the show comes to a close, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday on ABC. While we love Spencer with our whole heart, our money is on Marcus Shoberg popping the question come finale night.

