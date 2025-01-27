‘Duck Dynasty’: What happened to Uncle Si?

The intricate world of the duck-calling business has always been a bit of an enigma to outsiders. Yet, it’s also one of the best parts of Duck Dynasty, at least for its millions of fans. However, when safety measures aren’t strictly followed, things can take a dangerous turn. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to Uncle Si during one of his duck-calling ventures.

Despite its fair share of drama over the years, the beloved American reality TV show has been on somewhat of a good-news streak lately. But of course, Duck Dynasty has never been one for smooth sailing. The latest wrench in their plans doesn’t involve any controversies, however, but a surprising accident.

Trouble on the duck hunting front

On the Duck Call Room podcast, hosted by Uncle Si and other cast members, Justin Martin recounted the incident that sent Uncle Si to the ER. According to Martin, Uncle Si, who had been conspicuously absent from the Jan. 23 episode, had joined Martin and two others on a hunting trip in Arkansas. While traveling in a boat to check the duck blinds, Uncle Si, ever the impatient adventurer, decided to jump out before the boat had fully stopped. Dressed in full hunting gear, he miscalculated his step, stumbled, and fell hitting the boat’s oxygen tank on his way down. Classic Silas fashion, though, he quickly bounced back up and brushed off the fall as nothing.

“He fell trying to get out of the boat… it’s steep right there. He went to take a long step instead of waiting on us,” Martin explained on the podcast. At first, it seemed like the accident wasn’t serious. But as the day went on, Martin began to notice that Uncle Si wasn’t acting like himself. “Red flags” popped up when they returned to the clubhouse for breakfast. Uncle Si was nowhere to be found, only to later be discovered sitting outside in the cold. “I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character,” Martin recalled. Things got even stranger when Uncle Si, known for his non-stop chatter, remained unusually quiet during breakfast.

By the time they returned to Louisiana, Uncle Si’s condition had worsened. A quick visit to a walk-in clinic didn’t help much, as his pain and discomfort increased. Eventually, he was admitted to the ER. Doctors discovered low oxygen levels and some bruised ribs, but fortunately, his injuries weren’t life-threatening. His bloodwork came back normal, and after a thorough checkup, Uncle Si was discharged to recover at home.

What this means for the Duck Dynasty reboot

🚨New: Duck Dynasty is returning to TV



A&E has ordered a revival of the hit TV series for two seasons.



The two-season reboot will consist of 20 one-hour episodes and is set to premiere in the summer of 2025.



Also Uncle Si Robertson will return.



Are you interested in watching? pic.twitter.com/VWwuzvzyLY — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 23, 2025

The news of Uncle Si’s accident undoubtedly made fans of the show worried, as well as the reboot’s production crew. But thankfully, it seems like there’s no need to panic. Uncle Si is on the road to a full recovery, and this minor hiccup won’t derail the much-anticipated reboot.

Sources close to the family have also confirmed that Uncle Si is resting at home with his family and is already showing signs of improvement. While his injuries were enough to keep him off the Duck Call Room podcast temporarily, they will not be serious enough to prevent him from making his part-time cameo appearances in the reboot.

The upcoming reboot is set to air sometime this year and will focus on the next generation of the Robertson clan. Notably, the controversial patriarch, Phil Robertson, will not be returning for this revival. The show will be reimagined to highlight a fresh perspective while staying true to the family’s legacy. And, as always, Uncle Si’s larger-than-life personality will undoubtedly be a key part of the show’s success.

