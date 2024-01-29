Dusty Slay is enjoying a breakout moment following the release of his debut comedy special, Workin’ Man. The comedian’s hour-long set premiered on Netflix on January 16, and quickly ascended to the streamer’s coveted top ten list, even outperforming fellow stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle.

Workin’ Man sees Slay offer his hilarious takes on everything from hipster coffee shops to the country music genre, recorded live from the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee. While the special brings Slay to a much wider audience, the comedian has been hustling in the stand-up scene since 2008, with a sizable catalogue of equally hilarious sets.

So if you (like us) simply can’t get enough of Dusty Slay’s razor-sharp wit, here’s some of his other steller stand-up sets and what to watch after Workin’ Man.

Dusty Slay’s best comedy sets, what to watch after ‘Workin’ Man’

Being Poor in the Trailer Parks

Recorded in 2019, this hour-long stand-up set was filmed at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, and finds Slay at his most incisive. The comedian reflects on his days as a Home Depot employee, pesky salesmen, and his decision to grow a beard.

Jimmy Fallon — Daylight Saving Time, Checking Out of Hotels and More

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has long welcomed comedians at the cusp of their breakthrough moment, from Mike Feeney to Dustin Ybarra. In January 2024, it was Dusty Slay’s turn, with a stand-up set that offered hysterical insights into hotel check-out times, the phrase “it’s five o’clock somewhere,” and the confusion of daylight savings time.

Life Is Hard But Enjoying It Is Easy

The Ted Talk stage is usually reserved for thought-provoking insights and revolutionary ideas, but in 2022, it was home to Slay’s unique take on growing up in a trailer park and working as a dishwasher. During Workin’ Man, Slay told audiences not to watch this set, which is of course all the invitation we needed.

Dealing with an Irritating Audience Member

Hecklers have caught the ire of comedians the world over, but few have been eviscerated with quite such hilarity. Slay reacts to a loud heckler at a show whose mid-set interruptions become a part of the jokes. Needless to say, Slay gets the last laugh.

On the road with Dusty Slay on the Upper Peninsula

This behind-the-scenes clip follows Slay during his stand-up tour, joined on various stops by fellow comedian Aaron Weber. The jaunt includes shows in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nashville and Minnesota, and proves that life on the road can be just as funny as the shows themselves.

Workin’ Man has been a huge hit, so here’s hoping Slay will be back with another Netflix special sooner rather than later.