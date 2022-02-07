Dwayne Johnson can’t wait to step foot on the Super Bowl field

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is preparing to realize a personal dream of his. As he teased previously, the wrestler-turned-actor is due to make an appearance at this weekend’s Super Bowl LVI and is outwardly sharing his excitement for the big day over on Twitter.

Ahead of the massive football event, Johnson tweeted his anticipation for what he believes will be an “electrifying” weekend for his upcoming “big surprise” planned for this Sunday, Feb. 13.

After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true 😄✊🏾



This will historic.

This will be my honor.

This will be ELECTRIFYING⚡️🔥



I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY!



LFG!!! #SuperBowlLVI #SuperGoldSunday

2/13 on @NBC pic.twitter.com/xPsjB1WmdX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 7, 2022

Johnson captioned the image, “After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true. This will [be] historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING. I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!!”

The details of Johnson’s upcoming appearance remain discreet, though fans are widely speculating his “surprise” has something to do with the Red Notice star’s co-ownership of the XFL, which is believed to kick-off in 2023. Interestingly, back in a September 2020 Instagram post, Johnson teased the possibility of once again playing football in the future. “Maybe I’ll be the first owner in pro football history to actually suit up and play in the game,” he wrote in the caption.

As many fans are aware, Johnson played football at the University of Miami before beginning his successful WWE career. Johnson’s upcoming announcement either has the potential to change the entire landscape of professional football as a whole, or he simply wants to stand before his millions and millions of fans once more.

Along with the anticipated appearance, he stars in the upcoming DC film Black Adam as the titular antihero, which is set to premiere in theaters on July 29, 2022.