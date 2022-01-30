Dwayne Johnson teases ‘big surprise’ for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl season is upon us, and in true fashion, celebrities have begun teasing us ahead of the big day. One star who has promised us a “big surprise” for Super Bowl Sunday is none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In an Instagram post that has gained more than two and a half million likes, the Red Notice star and WWE veteran announced an upcoming surprise.



“Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY. My playing in the @NFL & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers… Bring on the Super Bowl 🏆🏈💪🏾,” he captioned the image.

Johnson had already gained the hearts of NFL fans in 2020 when his Super Bowl promo videos went viral, making him one of the trending topics that night on social media. It’s unknown what the news is, but he does co-own (the football team) XFL, and revealed earlier this year that training camp for the team will begin soon ahead of 2023. According to the XFL Newsroom, kickoff will begin in Feb. 2023.

The action star will be making his DC debut as the titular superhero in the upcoming Black Adam film, to be released on July 29 2022. The film will also star Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan in supporting roles.