Dwayne Johnson’s Disney Plus series that completely passed everybody by returns for a second season next month

During an association that’s stretched back decades, Dwayne Johnson‘s collaborations with Disney have explored the good, the bad, and the outright ugly of the A-list superstar’s filmography.

Race to Witch Mountain was an undemanding if entirely forgettable remake, The Game Plan came at the height of The Rock’s ill-advised detour into family-friendly comedies, before Moana instantly established itself as one of the animated giant’s best features of the modern era, prior to Jungle Cruise losing upwards of $150 million at the box office but still being given the okay to start developing a sequel.

In amongst those highs and lows, though, one series has been completely overlooked. Created by Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, executive produced by the business-savvy duo, and featuring the action icon on-camera in its first episode to tie into the aforementioned Jungle Cruise, Behind the Attraction didn’t make much of a splash when it first premiered back in July of 2021.

Diving into the history behind Disney World’s most famous creations and the continued obsession patrons have with them to this day, it must have been a decent enough hit considering it was renewed for a second season, an increasing rarity given the platform’s relentless content purge.

The trailer confirms a Nov. 1 release date for Behind the Attraction‘s second run, which might well be Johnson’s last partnership with the Mouse House before he dives headlong into the live-action Moana remake we can all agree is coming way too soon after the original captured hearts, minds, and imaginations less than seven years ago.