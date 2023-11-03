Since Disney purchased all things MCU, there has been a certain level of concern for the franchise’s more mature content. Netflix made a killing on such content as Daredevil and Jessica Jones, but were effectively canceled after the purchase.

Fans mourned the loss, considering Charlie Cox’s interpretation of blind lawyer Matt Murdock to be a definitive live-action counterpart of the comics. And so far, Disney isn’t off to a great start. Because Daredevil is so beloved by fans, staying true to his character is of the utmost importance. Cox’s appearance in law comedy She-Hulk made sense, but fans were less than impressed. Decked out in the red and yellow costume of his origin, Matt was much more carefree, even going so far as to hook up with Jen (Tatiana Maslany) briefly.

Showing a silly and goofy Daredevil was a far cry from his haunted persona in the Netflix series, making fans sweat. Cox is due to reprise the role in the MCU series Daredevil: Born Again, which has already been mired in controversy. Marvel producer Kevin Feige maintaining that the Daredevil show is a soft reboot did not encourage fans. But perhaps there is some hope, judging from one upcoming series. Hawkeye character Echo (Alaqua Cox) will be featured in her series set to premiere on both Hulu and Disney Plus, and it has a promising rating.

Echo is the first TV-MA show for the brand

Image via Disney Plus

Collaborating with Marvel for the release of Echo, there is already something visibly different about the upcoming series. Echo will be earning its rating. Unlike previous mercenaries like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) or Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), who have had a more tame approach, the titular character does not appear to be holding back. The new trailer shows a first look at what fans can expect, and it is everything that we have dreamed of.

Starting with a monologue by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Kingpin himself quickly bathes himself in blood. He witnesses a food vendor ridicule young Maya for being deaf, and gets to work treating him a lesson. With his fists. The rest of the trailer shows more violence in quick succession, depicting just how deadly Maya is as she wreaks her revenge on her former father figure. Though this is only a brief look at what’s to come, it does bode well for more mature Marvel fare.

After 20th Century Fox’s stewardship over the Merc With the Mouth, no one knows what to expect for Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds’s portrayal of the character is picture-perfect, and no one wants to see a less gruesome and foul-mouthed character. The true test will be to see how Daredevil: Born Again measures up. With the production undergoing many changes and starting from scratch, fans just want the Netflix series to be honored. This means devastating themes like grief and Catholic guilt. Deaths that affect Matt on a personal level. And that classic hallway scene that pays homage to Old Boy. Without these things, Daredevil: Born Again will never be able to measure up. But now that violence seems to be on the menu, things are looking up. And that can only bode well for a Punisher show that has to materialize at some point.