‘Echo’ trailer proves the snail-pace of the Multiverse Saga by finally solving a major MCU cliffhanger 23 months later

Whether by design or coincidence, the release of a first-look trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Echo has done something to boost the negative rumblings about the MCU’s future that have sprung up this week — even if it reminds us just how slowly the Multiverse Saga moves.

Promising easily the bloodiest Marvel Studios show we’ve received to date, the Echo trailer is chock full of surprisingly visceral action. But if you can drag your attention away from the bone-crunching punches and that all-too-brief shot of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, you may notice that it also at long last answers the biggest question we had after the Hawkeye finale. You know, which aired almost two years ago during Christmas 2021.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

At the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk goading his niece Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) by parroting the oldest phrase in the supervillain book — “You are I, we’re the same.” It’s important to note that Kingpin is wearing a bandage around his left eye, thereby finally telling us what happened when Maya shot him in the head in Hawkeye episode six.

Fans had already guessed something like this would happen, as the shooting was closely adapted from the comics. However, on the page, Fisk was temporarily blinded in both eyes, while in the show this has been downgraded to him merely losing his sight in one of them. And we’re pretty sure he’ll recover from that too, going by Daredevil: Born Again set photos.

Sadly, excruciatingly long waits to get answers to MCU cliffhangers are becoming the norm these days. Now we know what happened to Kingpin, we’re just waiting for updates on the likes of Tiamut poking out of the ocean, what the heck Hercules did next, and the origins of Shang-Chi’s rings.