‘Echo’ confirms at least 4 history-making firsts for the MCU and one much-demanded costume change, but is it enough to guarantee success?

At long last, Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Hawkeye spin-off series Echo, and it’s been confirmed to set at least a quartet of major firsts for the cinematic universe.

In addition to being the first of the franchise’s streaming exclusives to drop all of its episodes at once for optimal binge-watching, Alaqua Cox’s headline stint will also be the first to feature a lead character who’s both Native American and deaf, while a simultaneous arrival on Hulu also enshrines it as the MCU’s maiden cross-platform rollout.

If that wasn’t enough history as it is, a TV-MA rating establishes Echo as the most adult-orientated of the small screen slate so far, and there’s even one heavily-demanded costume change after a brief glimpse at Charlie Cox’s Daredevil seemingly hints that he’s back to wearing an all-red suit without a hint of the yellow accents in sight that were sported in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

However, despite setting so many brand new benchmarks that guarantee it a place in the annals of MCU trailblazers, groundbreakers, and history-makers, has the damage already been done? After all, Echo has been beset by several notable delays and widespread reports of behind the scenes issues, which has sadly become par for the course when it comes to the Multiverse Saga.

Interest has been slowly dwindling on screens both big and small, and with Loki viewership tumbling by 40 percent despite its importance to the overall story arc of Phases Five and Six as well as its widespread critical acclaim, does Echo have enough in the tank to become a genuine crossover hit?