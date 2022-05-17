Edie Falco, known for her award winning role as mafia wife boss Carmela Soprano in HBO series The Sopranos, is once again stepping into a family dynamic in America with a role as Pete Davidson’s mother in the upcoming TV series Bupkis.

The HBO show about Davidson’s life, in which the Saturday Night Live star will play a fictionalized version of himself, broke the news today about the Emmy-winning Falco joining the cast. Davidson and Falco appeared together at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation, and a report from Deadline Hollywood says Falco easily cracked jokes which touched on her earlier career effort for HBO where she acted alongside the late James Gandolfini.

“I’m so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete. Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it’s Staten Island.”

Davidson has previously mined his life for dramatic and entertainment effect. In 2020 he starred in The King of Staten Island. The movie is inspired by parts of his life, such as the death of his firefighter father, Scott Davidson, who died in the 9/11 attacks and was last seen running up stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center before it collapsed.

Bupkis does not yet have a release date as of this story being filed. It will stream on Peacock and Davidson will write, executive produce, and star in the half-hour comedy. Bupkis is expected to have grounded storytelling alongside absurd elements, and Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels is also involved in developing the series.