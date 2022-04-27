Keep up with Pete Davidson on his new semi-autobiographical Peacock series

The Peacock streaming service may have The Office, but it will take more than that to win the war with rival platforms. The home for all things NBC is thus adding a show about Pete Davidson’s life to its lineup.

News about Bupkis and the straight-to-series order given to the semi-autobiographical project was reported today by Variety. Davidson will serve as a writer, executive producer, and star of the project and the half-hour comedy will be a heightened and fictionalized version of his real life. There will be grounded storytelling and absurd elements reflecting the comedian’s worldview. NBCUniversal representative Susan Rovner told the outlet that they’re excited about the project and look forward to working with Davidson and Lorne Michaels, who will also come on board to executive produce.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view. Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

The project has no release date or other casting announced as of this story being filed. This will also not be the first time Davidson has put parts of his past onto the screen. In 2020, he starred in The King of Staten Island, which was inspired by parts of his life, like the death of his firefighter father when he was younger.