Elijah Wood Highly Recommends Netflix’s New Horror Series

So many people remember Elijah Wood purely for his time as Frodo in Lord of the Rings and forget he’s actually appeared in a number of horror films. His first was Child in the Night all the way back in 1990 before he subsequently starred in The Good Son, The Faculty, and Maniac. Suffice it to say, he’s got a good eye for what makes a horror flick truly shine.

Recently, he shared his opinions on Netflix’s new series Midnight Mass and highly praised the show saying “it’s beautiful, haunting” and telling fans how he “cannot wait” to spend more time watching the series. It seems he had a chance to meet Rahul Kohli who plays Sherriff Hasan in the series, may have gotten to watch it alongside him too.

“Was such a pleasure meeting you, Elijah. Sorry for getting my fanboy all over you,” he said in a Twitter reply.

Had the pleasure of seeing the first two episodes of @flanaganfilm's #MidnightMass. It's beautiful, haunting and quietly ratchets a growing sense of dread and mystery upon his island's denizens with his signature masterful hand. Cannot wait to spend more time in the Crock Pot.🐈 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 14, 2021

A synopsis for the series as described by Netflix is as follows:

“The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.”

Anyone interested in seeing Midnight Mass for themselves, especially after Elijah Wood’s stellar recommendation, can find it streaming on Netflix now. Still not convinced? Check out the trailer for the show below.