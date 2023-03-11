Elizabeth Banks resurrecting ‘The Flintstones’ sparks demand for a specific Weird Al track as theme song

Elizabeth Banks has no plans of taking a breather after her win with Cocaine Bear! She dived straight into a spinoff of The Flintstones with FOX called Bedrock and there is no one slowing her down. With that breaking news, fans are calling for the theme song to be a Weird Al Yankovic from 2009, a legend who is way ahead of the time.

Elizabeth Banks has been stealing fans’ hearts since 1998 when she played Vicki in Surrender Dorothy. Her greatest hits include 2002’s Spider-Man as Betty Brant, 2003’s Seabiscuit as Marcela Howard, 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin as Beth, 2012’s Pitch Perfect as Gail, 2015’s Magic Mike XXL as Paris, and 2019’s Charlie’s Angels as Boz. Of course, her long list of distinguished movies and films goes on for over 90 credits. Recently, she’s been hosting Press Your Luck on ABC.

Does she know how to take a break? Given the announcement of her latest project, apparently not.

After coming off of a very huge success producing and directing Cocaine Bear, she is right back into it as executive producer with the upcoming animated series Bedrock, which will also see her voicing the now grown-up Pebbles.

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is moving forward with ‘The Flintstones’ spinoff series ‘Bedrock.’ Elizabeth Banks, who has been shepherding the project as exec producer, will lead the voice cast of the series, starring as Pebbles, the adult daughter of Fred and Wilma https://t.co/sH452xsEb4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 10, 2023

Stephen Root will be the voice of Fred while Amy Sedaris voice Wilma, Nicole Byer will play, Betty, Joe Lo Truglio will be the sidekick Barney, and Manny Jacinto will play the part of the strong and crazy Bamm-Bamm.

As Deadline reports, the story is set two decades after the OG series and Fred is about to retire. Pebble is in her 20s and fans will soon find out if Bamm-Bamm and her ever get together or if she found someone else, putting the next-door neighbor, who has had her back since they were born, in the friend zone. Another question fans would like to know is if Bamm-Bamm is actually his name since Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble have first and last names. Is Bamm-Bamm a caveman with no right to a real name?

Obviously, the news has triggered all kinds of responses and amid fears that Bedrock might end up being another Velma, a fan has pitched Weird Al’s “Bedrock Anthem” as the perfect song for the show. He came up with it years ago when no one else was even thinking about the animated series from the 60s. Somehow, this creative genius took on the persona of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and turned their “Give it Away” hit into a Flintstones theme. No one in their right mind would do something like that, but no one ever said that Weird Al was in his right mind. Ever.

A serious version of that Weird Al song for promoshttps://t.co/j9wK0LEj2W — a bloo (@vlime286) March 10, 2023

Of course, it should be the theme! Elizabeth Banks has the production and the voice of Pebbles on lock and the rest of the cast has been finalized as well. All that is left is to let Weird Al get the win he very much deserves.