Elizabeth Olsen refuses to be drawn on her MCU future, but she’s hardly against a return

Elizabeth Olsen delighted fans when she expressed her desire to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, earlier this year. For now, she is keeping tight-lipped about her future in the MCU as she returns to the medium where her career started.

Per Indie Wire, the Wind River star explained how satisfying she finds the evolution of Wanda and her peers:

“I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do with the character – and characters, like with Vision (Paul Bettany). There was a growth there that I couldn’t have predicted,”

For the last decade, Olsen has appeared in a string of Marvel blockbusters, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. She cut her teeth in the role with a comparatively gentle start on the Disney Plus miniseries WandaVision.

Olsen recalls the trepidation she felt creating content for new technologies.

“It felt scary to say yes to doing a TV show with these characters, and then putting it on an app that didn’t [yet] exist. It didn’t feel like a safe place.”

Today, she is excited about returning to the small screen as a seasoned actor. Speaking about her latest role, she admits that part of what drew her to the project is a penchant for challenging stereotypes about women by playing anti-heroes. Currently, she is starring in a new television series, Love and Death, on HBO Max. Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, a housewife who pled self-defense after striking Betty Gore, the spouse of her affair partner, 41 times with an axe.

“There was something so physical about getting to be a part of [WandaVision] that was a great learning experience for my body going into Love and Death. I felt like I was a little machine — I knew how to move my body through space in a different way.”

Whether or not Olsen returns to the MCU in the future, it is clear that she remains dedicated to bringing complex and intriguing characters to life on big and small screens. Her blossoming career outside of the franchise demonstrates that she has the talent and range to triumph in any part that comes her way.