Elliot Page Inks First-Look Deal With Universal Content Productions

Elliot Page has signed a broad first-look contract with Universal Content Productions (UCP), Deadline reports. The deal covers potential broadcast, streaming, and cable television platforms. The agreement deepens the relation between UCP and Page, who plays Vanya Hargreeves on the UCP-produced Netflix show The Umbrella Academy.

UCP is run by Beatrice Springborn, who became president of the production company in 2020. Page expressed his happiness with the UCP relationship to Deadline:

Beatrice and the rest of the leadership team support my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories from historically marginalized perspectives — stories that are desperately needed at this moment in time. I’m honored to continue my relationship with UCP in this capacity and I can’t wait to get to work. Elliot Page speaking to Deadline.

Springborn shared her enthusiasm with Deadline as well. “We are thrilled this partnership will amplify Elliot’s work through exciting projects that cross genres and reflect distinct and diverse experiences.”

Elliot Page debuted as a director with the 2019 Netflix documentary There’s Something In The Water, which documents environmental contamination harming Black and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is repped by UTA, VIE Entertainment, and Morris Yorn Barnes.