Elon Musk says Tolkien is ‘turning in his grave’ after ‘The Rings of Power’

While most of the Middle-earth fanbase is thoroughly enjoying the return to Tolkien’s world, Elon Musk has decided to dish his inane reason why he’s not a fan of The Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power debut was a big one for Amazon Prime Video, with it shooting straight to the top of the streaming charts. The two-episode premiere had worked well in the past for Disney Plus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and proved strong for Middle-earth. With so much of the critical discussion coming down to the important things, like you know, the writing, the cinematography, the acting, the mise-en-scène, Elon Musk shared a big dumb complaint.

Tweeting out to his 104 million followers first that J.R.R. Tolkein would be “turning in his grave”, he then shared his view that all the men in the show had been depicted as “cowards, jerks, or both” in its first two episodes while saying only Galadriel is a likeable character.

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

The wording of the two tweets in the thread seems to imply he takes issue with this, and the men not being “brave” or “smart” means somehow Tolkein would be turning in his grave. In reality, it seems the only people taking issue with this would be the ones review-bombing the series for being too “woke”.

It’s a golden age to be a reactionary YouTuber with action figures around your studio, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also copping hate for “vitriol towards men”, and the generally lazy complaints of being too “woke”.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.