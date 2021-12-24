Warning: This story contains spoilers for Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris star Kate Walsh commemorated the series’ second season (which premiered this week on Netflix) by posting a TikTok video depicting a flight to the show’s namesake city.

Emily in Paris follows a Chicago marketing executive named Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) that is hired to give an American perspective in a Paris marketing firm. Walsh portrays Madeline Wheeler, Cooper’s boss.

Warning: Spoilers about season 1 and 2 plot points follow.

In the show, Madeline was forced to decline a job in Paris in season one because she found out she was pregnant. Despite her character not getting to travel to Paris, Walsh took it another step further by creating a what-if TikTok scenario.

In Walsh’s Dec. 22 TikTok post, she portrays her character pretending to fly out to Paris with this text written on the screen, “When you finally have your baby and can make it to Paris for that job that you gave Emily….”

In addition to the recording, she said in the caption, “Yeah I said it,” and after including three hard-working emojis, adds, “Are u all loving Season 2 of #EmilyInParis so far?! #OkayLetsGo”

In addition to that upload, Walsh also shared other TikTok posts to promote the series. One video included a fantasy based on the series.

The premise of the illusion was that the actress wanted to travel to Paris and fall in love.

The 54-year-old actress perhaps best known for her role in Grey’s Anatomy also took to TikTok to do a Q&A session. When asking the fans what they are anticipating for season two of Emily in Paris, she jokingly replied, “Probably seeing me again” before dishing on what she feels the show will bring this season.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.