English Council Says Parents Shouldn’t Let Their Kids Watch Squid Game

Squid Game is the critically acclaimed Netflix show taking the world by storm, but it didn’t get to the top without garnering some controversies along the way.

In particular, the show’s marriage of children’s games and graphic violence within its fictional narrative has stoked some backlash for fears that kids may emulate the games’ violent nature.

That fear is apparently founded in some reports of schools around the U.K. and elsewhere where children have been replicating the games and dealing physical punishment to the losers. We previously covered how this inspired some schools in the U.K. to issue warnings against letting their children watch the show.

Now a new report is coming in indicating similar warnings are being issued to parents from a South of England council.

As per Deadline, the education safeguarding team from Central Bedfordshire’s council emailed parents in the district suggesting they “be vigilant” about kids having access to the show and pointing out it is rated 15.

Regardless of if kids have access to the show proper, homages to Squid Game are quickly becoming ubiquitous in popular culture around the globe, with depictions of the games and costumes permeating social media content, such as TikTok and YouTube.

The council also warned mini-games based on the show can also be found on the children’s game Roblox and other gaming platforms.

We strongly advise that children should not watch Squid Game. The show is quite graphic with a lot of violent content,” the email read.

