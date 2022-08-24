Enthusiastic first reactions to ‘The Rings of Power’ should help alleviate many concerns

Tackling an iconic and beloved property that’s already gifted the world with one all-time classic movie trilogy and a crushingly disappointing successor is guaranteed to place the project in question under massive pressure, but the first reactions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power should help alleviate the concerns of many Tolkien enthusiasts.

Not only has Amazon taken a hefty gamble by committing to a planned five-season run of stories set in Middle-earth, but the first batch of episodes comfortably ranks as the costliest production in small screen history, running up a mind-boggling $465 million budget. Needless to say, The Rings of Power needs to deliver.

Matters haven’t been helped by the purists nitpicking countless issues they have with the series ahead of its debut on September 2, or the day prior depending on your timezone. Thankfully, then, the first set of responses to emerge online in the aftermath of an early screening paints a hugely positive picture.

I can now say that the first 2 episodes of #TheRingsOfPower are as cinematic as fantasy can be on TV. Feels made especially for Tolkien fans and is as *epic* as LOTR should be.



— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) August 24, 2022

The first 2 eps of #TheRingsOfPower are… so far, very great. The trailers have already shown the show's brilliant visual spectacle the seeds are planted for a rich & intriguing story that left me wanting more.

Review coming to @DiscussingFilm from @darkmotifs later this month.



— Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) August 24, 2022

#TheRingsOfPower is a CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! The visionary team behind it has produced an epic that dives into its roots and delivers a story like no other. Its production is beyond comparison, masterfully orchestrating a mythology that fans have been waiting for. Bravo!
— Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) August 24, 2022

#TheRingsofPower is CINEMATIC EXCELLENCE. The scale of this story has never been done before, making each moment EPIC & BREATHTAKING. The marriage between practical and computer generated effects will set the standard for everything that follows.
— Shahbaz 🔜 Fan Expo Toronto (@shayhbaz) August 24, 2022

The Lord Of The Rings: #TheRingsOfPower is an ACHIEVEMENT in cinematic storytelling that REDEFINES what's possible for television. Immersive & EPIC, the interconnected worlds of Tolkien feel GRAND and fully realized. Absolutely MESMERIZING.
— Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) August 24, 2022

Have seen the first 2 episodes of the @primevideo's #LordOfTheRings series. Prepare to be blown away by the scale and scope of #TheRingsofPower. I don't know how they managed to pull this off, but they made a 'Lord of the Rings' show that feels like 'Lord of the Rings.'
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 24, 2022

#TheRingsOfPower is truly an impressive feat. All the money is on the screen thru its impeccable production design, costumes & FX. Manages to wield the power of Tolkien's fantastic world building while making unique & stunning touches of its own. Wonderful character work, too! 🔥
— Preston Barta (@PrestonBarta) August 24, 2022

Of course, there are inevitably going to be more than a few dissenters who bear umbrage with The Rings of Power based on its mere existence, but blockbuster fantasy TV is still all the rage, and the recent debut of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon only increased the expectations on The Lord of the Rings‘ journey to the Second Age, given that each blockbuster show will be placed under the microscope and be opened up to intense scrutiny.

Luckily, though, it looks as if Amazon and HBO are both set to deliver in a major way, with genre aficionados everywhere poised to breathe a huge sigh of relief as a result.