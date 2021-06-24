How Many Episodes Are Currently Released For Attack On Titan

Attack on Titan has cemented itself as one of the most popular anime series of all time and it’s still not complete yet.

What makes this series stand out is its complex narrative alongside some of the best action scenes in anime. Since its launch, there have been multiple studios working on the series but they have both maintained a high-quality product bringing their own unique spin along the way.

Launched in 2013, the series has taken its time rolling out new content and developing the story over its four-season run.

With the manga finishing up earlier this year, we now know exactly how the story unfolds, but the anime is currently on a break before starting its final run early in 2022.

If you’re a new viewer looking for an anime or returning fan curious about how many episodes you’ll need to binge through to recap all the action, here’s what you should expect.

How Many Episodes Are There In Attack On Titan

Right now there are 75 episodes of Attack on Titan that have aired since its initial 2013 release. Currently, the show is on a break midway through its final season. While there has been no confirmation of how many episodes are left, with the remaining story to be adapted from the manga, there’s still plenty more to come.

Season one of Attack on Titan ran for 25 episodes during 2013 with an English dub coming after in 2014. Season two was substantially shorter than its initial offering. Running for 12 episodes, this season was non-stop action and less about story building than what was offered in season one.

For its third season, Attack on Titan was split into two parts. First, there was a 12 episode run to begin the season in 2018. This was followed by a 10 episode run in 2019 to finish off the season.

Most recently, season four aired its first 16 episodes during the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. During this time, fans were told this would be the final season, however, it wasn’t revealed until the release of episode 16 that it would be split into two parts. Much like season three, fans can expect at least another 10 episodes to finish the season and cap off the epic story told throughout the series.

If you’re desperate to find out the conclusion to this story you can check out the manga which came to a close with chapter 139 earlier this year.

Attack on Titan is currently watchable on Hulu and Crunchyroll.