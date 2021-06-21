Home / tv

Eragon Author Urges Fans To Campaign For Disney Plus Series

By 11 seconds ago
Eragon

Following the all-conquering success of the Harry Potter franchise, there was a spell for a few years where you couldn’t turn around without bumping into a big budget adaptation of a YA literary series, but the overwhelming majority of them fell at the very first hurdle, with the notable exceptions of The Twilight Saga and The Hunger Games, while Divergent looked like it might also succeed for a while before ultimately imploding.

One of the many, many, many attempts that failed to launch a multi-film saga was Stefen Fangmeier’s Eragon, despite the fact the family fantasy did decent business at the box office after earning $250 million on a $100 million budget. That being said, reviews were hardly enthusiastic, and the tale of a poor farm boy in a mystical land  with an evil ruler who discovers a dragon’s egg wound up with a meager Rotten Tomatoes score of just 16%.

The live-action rights to the property fell into the hands of Disney when the Mouse House acquired Fox, and with the upcoming Percy Jackson show proving that mediocre blockbusters are more than fair game for the episodic treatment, Eragon author Christopher Paolini is trying to mobilize the troops and see his most famous work get similar treatment, and the fans definitely have his back.

Eragon-movie

Admittedly, there’s something of an air of desperation to the person who wrote the source material trying to mount an online campaign that would ultimately stand to make him a whole lot of money if it were to happen, and these fan-driven movements rarely yield any sort of tangible rewards despite their regularity. It’s entirely up to the Disney boardroom in the end, so we’ll just have to wait and see if they’ve got any interest in Eragon.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...