Eragon Author Urges Fans To Campaign For Disney Plus Series

Following the all-conquering success of the Harry Potter franchise, there was a spell for a few years where you couldn’t turn around without bumping into a big budget adaptation of a YA literary series, but the overwhelming majority of them fell at the very first hurdle, with the notable exceptions of The Twilight Saga and The Hunger Games, while Divergent looked like it might also succeed for a while before ultimately imploding.

One of the many, many, many attempts that failed to launch a multi-film saga was Stefen Fangmeier’s Eragon, despite the fact the family fantasy did decent business at the box office after earning $250 million on a $100 million budget. That being said, reviews were hardly enthusiastic, and the tale of a poor farm boy in a mystical land with an evil ruler who discovers a dragon’s egg wound up with a meager Rotten Tomatoes score of just 16%.

The live-action rights to the property fell into the hands of Disney when the Mouse House acquired Fox, and with the upcoming Percy Jackson show proving that mediocre blockbusters are more than fair game for the episodic treatment, Eragon author Christopher Paolini is trying to mobilize the troops and see his most famous work get similar treatment, and the fans definitely have his back.

Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let @Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention @Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation!

More info here: https://t.co/smmYs9ufPY

Music by @dnbnumbra pic.twitter.com/igAv0SeMX1 — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021

The Inheritance Cycle was my childhood obsession! @Disney

Do the #EragonRemake and an army will watch!@paolini pic.twitter.com/XqpxhbQJnR — Medieval Florida Man (@dragonheart459) June 20, 2021

#EragonRemake! The amount of commitment and love in the community that @paolini has created is amazing. I am so proud of what we are accomplishing. @Disney this is something that needs to happen! It's hard to put into words what this series means to a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/E1QxyCm2BV — Garrett Sorenson (@_GarrettSky_) June 20, 2021

PICTURE THIS: It's 2023, a cold winters night, and you're about to watch the best show you've ever seen because @Disney decided to do the #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/T7CMh1mDKB — David Ballin (@DavidBallin1) June 20, 2021

(1/2) "Arya's Test" Happy to finally post this! Who else would like to see a GOOD Eragon series adaptation? @disneyplus Hope you like it @paolini !#eragonremake pic.twitter.com/wS46F9kUln — Maxime Bocquier – Concept Artist (@MaxBConceptArt) June 20, 2021

Come on we need this eragon was my childhood and a TV series would be amazing @Disney. And so many people would watch it old and new fans alike. #EragonRemake @paolini pic.twitter.com/KNGUSmgnp7 — Josiah Blankenship (@JosiahBlankens4) June 20, 2021

“Think furnace with wings” – The Hobbit

Hey @disneyplus people love dragons. Think of much merch the dragons from GoT and The Hobbit sell! Get in on that with an #EragonRemake! This epic deserves to be done properly. pic.twitter.com/4OaneMwBhu — Jo C (@Jo_Something1) June 20, 2021

Soooo important that we get a remake. These books are incredible and deserve a chance to be a bigger series than Harry Potter or LOTR! #EragonRemake @Disney pic.twitter.com/jrmBw7zThA — Chandler Sheatzley (@CSheatzley) June 20, 2021

Admittedly, there’s something of an air of desperation to the person who wrote the source material trying to mount an online campaign that would ultimately stand to make him a whole lot of money if it were to happen, and these fan-driven movements rarely yield any sort of tangible rewards despite their regularity. It’s entirely up to the Disney boardroom in the end, so we’ll just have to wait and see if they’ve got any interest in Eragon.