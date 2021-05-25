Solo Fans Campaign For A Sequel On The Movie’s Third Anniversary

In what’s no doubt going to become an annual tradition until everyone either gives up or Disney and Lucasfilm issue the green light, Solo: A Star Wars Story is trending on the third anniversary of its release as fans demand more.

After a tortured production saw directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller fired and replaced by the steady if unspectacular hand of Ron Howard, the budget ballooned towards $300 million. Most analysts and no doubt Disney execs figured it wouldn’t be much of a financial problem to overcome given that The Force Awakens and Rogue One had comfortably sailed past a billion dollars each, Han Solo is one of the most beloved characters in popular culture and every single live-action Star Wars blockbuster to date had earned at least $475 million without even considering ticket price inflation.

Of course, Solo flopped and saw any plans for an Alden Ehrenreich trilogy nixed at the first hurdle, although it almost instantly went on to find a second life as a firm favorite among longtime enthusiasts of a galaxy far, far away. Today marks exactly three years since the second and final Anthology film hit theaters, so naturally fans are trying to raise awareness once more for a sequel, as you can see below.

Tweeting this picture of George at the Solo premiere for no other reason than to #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/aJNREaJjD0 — Adam Odle (@OdleAdam) May 24, 2021

Solo deserves a Disney+ series. There’s tons of bounty hunter/crime syndicate moments that would be perfect for a new Han and Chewie adventure. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/YywFGayL5z — Steven Irizarry (@Steven_Matthew) May 24, 2021

Ever since I first saw Solo: A Star Wars Story, I’ve wanted Disney to #MakeSolo2Happen. I want to see Han and Chewie’s first gig with Jabba, the fallout from Crimson Dawn, Qi’ra working more closely with Maul. There are so many more stories to tell! pic.twitter.com/yB774fs70X — Zack Burkett (@JediMasterMisu) May 24, 2021

I need more Solo y’all. This has quickly crept up as one of my favorites. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/hzT7PSDhgV — Steven Bowman (@StevenABowman) May 24, 2021

With Disney+, Stagecraft technology, and the Solo cast all ready to go… we have everything we need to #MakeSolo2Happen ! pic.twitter.com/QvfOP9e27G — Mark (@da_kine_awakens) May 24, 2021

It's #MakeSolo2Happen day – I have a really good feeling about this!!! pic.twitter.com/joGvFF0o2H — Blogga the Hutt (@BloggatheHutt) May 24, 2021

There are so many stories left to tell… #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/HnPo9uYpOb — Bryan Ward 🐿 (@bryaneward) May 24, 2021

Since it’s #MakeSolo2Happen Day, I thought I’d illustrate a quick portrait of Qi’ra. She’s the character whose story I really wanted to see continue.@starwars #digitalart #StarWars pic.twitter.com/58x5jNoiRu — Uzuri Art (@uzuriartonline) May 24, 2021

It's #MakeSolo2Happen Day! I like Solo a lot, but it was largely about stuff that we already knew happened. The Kessel Run. Meeting Chewie. Getting his blaster. Origin story stuff. I'd love a sequel or series so it can surprise me and develop all the new stuff it introduced. pic.twitter.com/Hm30g9iD0I — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) May 24, 2021

You know what I want to see? More of these guys. Movie or Disney+ series, I need more! #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/eJMn5qbL57 — Eric Whiteley (@EricWhiteley) May 24, 2021

The fact of the matter is that a feature-length sequel won’t happen because it would be a terrible business decision for Disney and Lucasfilm to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a successor to Solo: A Star Wars Story, a movie that didn’t make them any money. However, the rise of Disney Plus and its reliance on that galaxy far, far away for splashy new content means that further adventures for the likes of Ehrenreich’s Han, Chewie, Darth Maul or the Crimson Dawn can’t be taken completely off the table.