Erin ‘RHONY’ Trump: Did Erin Lichy donate to Trump’s Stop the Steal campaign?

There were bound to be a few Republican housewives in the mix.

New York is pretty liberal and for the most part, the Real Housewives of NY reflects the political leanings of everybody else there. However, there are a few outliers, such as Ramona Singer, who supports the Republican party, something that she’s alluded to multiple times during her time on the show. However, perhaps most surprising is Erin Lichy from the all-new rebooted cast, who, it turns out, is a pretty hardcore Donald Trump supporter.

In a video posted to TikTok last year, user stulrichardson delves into the donation history of some of the housewives. Whilst we obviously can’t tell who they voted for, their donations are a matter of public record. The TikToker revealed that Lichy did indeed donate to the Republican party on four separate occasions.

[Lichy’s] only given $400, but it’s not necessarily how much she’s given that’s shocking, it’s to whom and at what time. This $400 went to Donald Trump in the days after he lost the 2020 election and when he was beginning to contest the results of that election.

This can all be verified by checking the official Federal Election Commission website as political donations are a matter of public record.

The donations are all dated shortly after the 2020 election results, the exact time that Trump was making claims about the election being rigged, it was the infamous ‘stop the steal’ campaign that led to the Jan. 6 riots. In fact, two of Lichy’s donations were earmarked “Make America great again” which is a pretty strong indicator of her political leanings.

All in all, Lichy has donated $400.00 towards Donald Trump, all within about the space of a week after the election results. Fans of RHONY took to the show’s subreddit to discuss the controversial news.

My favorite part of this is that she made 4 contributions back to back days after the 2020 election. She must have been PANICKING.

Where was she January 6th?

Supporting Trump before the election is one thing (gross imnsho). However supporting his attempt at overthrowing our democracy? Trash.

Lichy is a part of the all-new cast for the show’s rebooted 14th season. Her bio describes her as ‘a social butterfly who tends to find herself floating amidst the drama and isn’t afraid to stir the pot.’ There’s no doubt that her controversial political stance has done exactly that, resulting in Lichy releasing a statement to Variety in which she clarified her stance.

I do not deny the election and have never supported stop the steal. I unequivocally believe that the 2020 Presidential election was fair and the President was rightfully elected.

Whilst her donation history seems to contradict this; it was nearly three years ago. It’s possible that her political leanings have changed in the last few years. However, it’s hard to tell if this is the case, as Lichy didn’t give much more context regarding the whole affair.