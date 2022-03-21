Ethan Hawke teases multiple seasons of ‘Moon Knight’

So far, Loki remains the only one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s live-action shows to be renewed for a second season, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is going to keep sticking to the one-and-done route, with Ethan Hawke already teasing that Moon Knight could return in the future.

After the six-episode supernatural superhero adventure was described as either an “event series” or a “limited series”, questions were asked as to whether or not Oscar Isaac’s title hero would follow in the footsteps of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by telling a complete narrative, or leave the door open like Loki.

In an interview with IGN, Hawke was hardly screaming from the rooftops that season 2 is forthcoming, but he did hint when asked that Moon Knight easily has the potential to thrive as a multi-year project, even if the six episodes we’re getting do complete justice to the story the cast and crew wanted to tell.

“The good news is that it’s possibly both. It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series – and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing.”

'Moon Knight' Mr. Knight poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Marvel Studios aren’t going to cast an actor as talented and in-demand as Oscar Isaac, only to limit his contributions to the mythology to a sextet of hour-long escapades, of that much we can definitely be sure. Moon Knight is here to stay, we’ll just need to wait and find out the when, where, and how.